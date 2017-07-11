Human rights organisation Amnesty International has called for a independent investigation into the unnecessary loss of civilian life caused by the US-led coalition’s fight against Isis in Mosul.

Iraqi prime minister Haider al-Abadi arrived in Mosul — Iraq’s second largest city — on Sunday, declaring it free of jihadi militants for the first time since Isis swept across the border from Syria in the summer of 2014.

The victory, however, has come at a heavy cost. There is barely any city left to declare liberated, and the 12th-century al-Nuri mosque, the city’s heart, was destroyed last month.

The children of Mosul : Iraqi youngsters left psychologically damaged by Isis war

Almost one million people were displaced from their homes during the battle, and many thousands of civilians killed. Some have been caught in the crossfire after being used as human shields, or targeted by Isis snipers. The report also detailed how those attempting to flee the violence were murdered in execution-style killings and their bodies hung from electricity lines as a warning to others.

Aside from Isis’s atrocities, however, many in Mosul have also died as a result of US-led coalition bombing.

A new report into the scale of the human rights abuses, released by Amnesty International on Tuesday, claims the US and its allies used imprecise and unnecessarily powerful weapons, contributing to the heavy civilian death toll.

In pictures: Mosul offensive







36 show all In pictures: Mosul offensive





































































1/36 Iraqi federal police members and civilians celebrate in the Old City of Mosul on 9 July 2017 after the government's announcement of the "liberation" of the embattled city. Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's office said he was in "liberated" Mosul to congratulate "the heroic fighters and the Iraqi people on the achievement of the major victory" AFP/Getty Images

2/36 A picture taken on 9 July 2017, shows a general view of the destruction in Mosul's Old City. Iraq will announce imminently a final victory in the nearly nine-month offensive to retake Mosul from jihadists, a US general said Saturday, as celebrations broke out among police forces in the city. AFP/Getty Images

3/36 Members of the Iraqi federal police raise the victory gesture as they ride on a humvee while advancing through the Old City of Mosul on 28 June 2017, as the offensive continues to retake the last district held by Islamic State (IS) group fighters. AFP/Getty Images

4/36 Smoke billows as Iraqi forces advance through the Old City of Mosul on 26 June 2017, during the ongoing offensive to retake the last district held by the Islamic State (IS) group. AFP/Getty Images

5/36 An Iraqi man wearing the green scarf of the Shi'ite faith kisses an Iraqi Army soldier on safely reaching the Iraqi forces position as Iraqi civilians flee the Old City of west Mosul where heavy fighting continues on 23 June 2017. Iraqi forces continue to encounter stiff resistance with improvised explosive devices, car bombs, heavy mortar fire and snipers hampering their advance. Getty Images

6/36 A picture taken from the inside of an Iraqi forces armoured vehicle shows residents walking through a damaged street as troops advance towards Mosul's Old City on 18 June 2017, during the ongoing offensive to retake the last district still held by the Islamic State (IS) group. Military commanders told AFP the assault had begun at dawn after overnight air strikes by the US-led coalition backing Iraqi forces. They said the jihadists were putting up fierce resistance. AFP/Getty Images

7/36 Iraqi Army soldiers advance in a destroyed street after an Iraqi forces airstrike targeted an Islamic State sniper position 17 June 2017 in al-Shifa, the last district of west Mosul under Islamic State control. IS snipers, as well as car and suicide bomb attacks continue to hinder the Iraqi forces efforts to retake the final district. A series of airstrikes by Iraqi helicopter gunships attempted to hit multiple Islamic State sniper positions in al-Shifa. Getty Images

8/36 An Iraqi soldier frisks a displaced Iraqi man at a temporary camp in the compound of the closed Nineveh International Hotel in Mosul on 16 June 2017 which was recovered by Iraqi troops from Islamic State group fighters earlier in the year. A screening centre set up in the compound's fairgrounds sees a constant stream of Iraqis fleeing the battle for Mosul, awaiting their turn to be checked by the Iraqi forces who are searching for suspected Islamic State (IS) group members. The small fairground lies at the end of a pontoon bridge across the Tigris recently opened to civilians that is the only physical link between the two banks of the river. AFP/Getty Images

9/36 Iraqis staying at the al-Khazir camp swim in a river near the camp for internally displaced people, located between Arbil and Mosul on 11 June 2017. AFP/Getty Images

10/36 Iraqi government forces drive on a road leading to Tal Afar on 9 June 2017, during ongoing battles to retake the city from Islamic State (IS) group fighters. AFP/Getty Images

11/36 An Iraqi policeman carries a poster bearing an image of Mosul's iconic leaning minaret, known as the "Hadba" (Hunchback), on 22 June 2017. AFP/Getty Images

12/36 Iraqis stand in line to receive food aid in western Mosul's Zanjili neighbourhood on 7 June 2017, during ongoing battles as Iraqi forces try to retake the city from Islamic State (IS) group fighters. Living conditions in Mosul have again deteriorated since the start of the Iraqi government's offensive on the city in October in which they retook a large part of the west of the city. AFP/Getty Images

13/36 Displaced Iraqis carry lightbulbs and sacks as they evacuate from western Mosul's Zanjili neighbourhood as government forces advance in the area during their ongoing battle against Islamic State (IS) group fighters on 13 May 2017 AFP/Getty Images

14/36 A member of the Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) flashes the victory gesture as he patrols in western Mosul's al-Islah al-Zaraye neighbourhood on 13 May 2017 AFP/Getty Images

15/36 Iraqi army soldiers from the 9th armoured division on a truck flash the sign of victory as they drive back from Mosul to the town of Qaraqosh (also known as Hamdaniya) Getty

16/36 Members of Iraqi forces flash the sign of victory on their vehicle as they advance towards Hammam al-Alil area south of Mosul Getty

17/36 A member of Iraqi security forces gestures in Hammam al-Alil, south of Mosul, Iraq Reuters

18/36 Iraqi children, one flashing the sign of victory, greet Iraqi army's soldiers from the 9th armoured division in the area of Ali Rash, adjacent to the eastern Al-Intissar neighbourhood of Mosul Getty

19/36 Peshmerga forces look at a tunnel used by Islamic State militants near the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq Reuters

20/36 An Iraqi soldier takes a photograph with his phone as his comrade stands next to a detained man, whom the Iraqi army soldiers accused of being an Islamic State fighter, who was fleeing with his family in the Intisar disrict of eastern Mosul, Iraq Reuters

21/36 Iranian Kurdish female members of the Freedom Party of Kurdistan (PAK) hold a position in an area near the town of Bashiqa, some 25 kilometres north east of Mosul Getty

22/36 Iraqi families, who fled their homes in Hamam al-Alil, gather on the outskirts of their town Getty

23/36 Displaced people walk past a checkpoint near Qayara, south of Mosul, Iraq AP

24/36 Iraqi families who were displaced by the ongoing operation by Iraqi forces against jihadists of the Islamic State group to retake the city of Mosul, are seen gathering in an area near Qayyarah

25/36 A boy who just fled Abu Jarbuah village is seen with his family at a Kurdish Peshmerga position between two front lines near Bashiqa, east of Mosul, Iraq Reuters

26/36 An Iraqi child eats a pomegranate upon the arrival of Iraqi forces in the village of Umm Mahahir, south of Mosul Getty

27/36 People who just fled Abu Jarbuah village sit as they eat at a Kurdish Peshmerga position between two front lines near Bashiqa, east of Mosul, Iraq Reuters

28/36 A couple who just fled Abu Jarbuah village are escorted by Kurdish Peshmerga soldiers Reuters

29/36 Women carry a boy over a wall as civilians flee their houses in the village of Tob Zawa, Iraq AP

30/36 An Iraqi soldier and a civilian ride a motorbike as smoke rises behind them, on the road between Qayyarah and Mosul Getty

31/36 A member of Iraqi forces, wearing a skull mask, waits at a checkpoint for people fleeing the main hub city of Mosul Getty

32/36 An Iraqi soldier sits at a checkpoint in an area near Qayyarah Getty

33/36 Iraqi men prepare food portions for Iraqi forces deployed in areas south of Mosul Getty

34/36 Iraqi forces celebrate upon the arrival of vehicles bringing food to them Getty

35/36 Iraqi childen smoke cigarettes upon the arrival of Iraqi forces in the village of Umm Mahahir, south of Mosul Getty

36/36 A member of Iraqi forces distributes drinks to children in the village of Umm Mahahir, south of Mosul Getty

The human rights violations may constitute war crimes and an independent investigation was needed, the group said.

“Isis’s use of people as human shields does not lessen the legal obligation of pro-government forces to protect civilians,” Lynn Maalouf, Amnesty International’s Middle East research director, said in a statement.

“The scale and gravity of the loss of civilian lives during the military operation to retake Mosul must immediately be publicly acknowledged at the highest levels of government in Iraq and states that are part of the US-led coalition.

“The horrors that the people of Mosul have witnessed and the disregard for human life by all parties to this conflict must not go unpunished. Entire families have been wiped out, many of whom are still buried under the rubble today.

“The people of Mosul deserve to know, from their government, that there will be justice and reparation so that the harrowing impact of this operation is duly addressed.”

The report went on to detail what it said was a pattern of attacks in which the US-led coalition and ground Iraqi forces “failed to take necessary precautions to verify that a target was actually a military objective”.

A coalition spokesperson said Amnesty’s findings were “irresponsible and an insult”.

Amnesty also called specifically on the UK’s Ministry of Defence to provide details on its claims that Royal Air Force strikes have not caused civilian casualties.

“The MoD’s claim that hundreds of RAF airstrikes in and around densely populated Mosul have resulted in absolutely no civilian casualties is at best implausible. [Their line is] they’ve heard no evil and they’ve seen no evil. It’s not credible and it’s not good enough,” said Kate Allen, the organisation’s UK director.

Drone footage shows the devastation in Mosul's old city and the destroyed al-Nuri Mosque

“The MoD should set up a proper process for investigating what its airstrikes are actually doing on the ground.

“Whatever the military case for the UK conducting airstrikes on Isis targets in Mosul, it needs to do this within the parameters of the laws of war — meaning avoiding indiscriminate attacks and ones likely to result in disproportionate civilian deaths and injuries.”

A spokesperson for the MoD repeated the claim that “detailed assessments after each strike and reviews [of] all available information” showed no evidence the RAF has been responsible for civilian casualties in the fight against Isis so far.

“Through our rigorous targeting processes we will continue to seek to minimise the risk of civilian casualties, but that risk can never be removed entirely,” he added.