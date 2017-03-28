More than 300 civilians have been killed by US-led air strikes, Isis bombs and snipers, shelling and fighting in the advance on western Mosul, the UN has said.

The deadliest single incident reported so far was in the al-Jadida district, where up to 240 civilians were killed in suspected bombing by the US-led coalition targeting Isis fighters.

The Pentagon admitted it carried out strikes that “correspond to allegations of civilian casualties”, insisting they struck Isis fighters and equipment, and has launched an investigation.

​Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, condemned the “massive loss of civilian lives” caused by both Isis and the forces fighting to drive militants out of Mosul.

“The conduct of airstrikes on Isis locations in such an environment, particularly given the clear indications that Isis is using large numbers of civilians as human shields at such locations, may potentially have a lethal and disproportionate impact on civilians,” he said.

Mr al-Hussein also claimed Isis’ “cowardly and disgraceful” use of human shields, which amounts to a war crime under international law.

“And shooting civilians in the back as they flee for their lives is an act of monstrous depravity,” he added.

Those attempting to cross the Tigris River told The Independent people were being shot dead on bridges by both Isis and Iraqi army snipers suspicious of Isis “infiltrators”.

In pictures: Mosul offensive







22 show all In pictures: Mosul offensive









































1/22 Iraqi army soldiers from the 9th armoured division on a truck flash the sign of victory as they drive back from Mosul to the town of Qaraqosh (also known as Hamdaniya) Getty

2/22 Members of Iraqi forces flash the sign of victory on their vehicle as they advance towards Hammam al-Alil area south of Mosul Getty

3/22 A member of Iraqi security forces gestures in Hammam al-Alil, south of Mosul, Iraq Reuters

4/22 Iraqi children, one flashing the sign of victory, greet Iraqi army's soldiers from the 9th armoured division in the area of Ali Rash, adjacent to the eastern Al-Intissar neighbourhood of Mosul Getty

5/22 Peshmerga forces look at a tunnel used by Islamic State militants near the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq Reuters

6/22 An Iraqi soldier takes a photograph with his phone as his comrade stands next to a detained man, whom the Iraqi army soldiers accused of being an Islamic State fighter, who was fleeing with his family in the Intisar disrict of eastern Mosul, Iraq Reuters

7/22 Iranian Kurdish female members of the Freedom Party of Kurdistan (PAK) hold a position in an area near the town of Bashiqa, some 25 kilometres north east of Mosul Getty

8/22 Iraqi families, who fled their homes in Hamam al-Alil, gather on the outskirts of their town Getty

9/22 Displaced people walk past a checkpoint near Qayara, south of Mosul, Iraq AP

10/22 Iraqi families who were displaced by the ongoing operation by Iraqi forces against jihadists of the Islamic State group to retake the city of Mosul, are seen gathering in an area near Qayyarah

11/22 A boy who just fled Abu Jarbuah village is seen with his family at a Kurdish Peshmerga position between two front lines near Bashiqa, east of Mosul, Iraq Reuters

12/22 An Iraqi child eats a pomegranate upon the arrival of Iraqi forces in the village of Umm Mahahir, south of Mosul Getty

13/22 People who just fled Abu Jarbuah village sit as they eat at a Kurdish Peshmerga position between two front lines near Bashiqa, east of Mosul, Iraq Reuters

14/22 A couple who just fled Abu Jarbuah village are escorted by Kurdish Peshmerga soldiers Reuters

15/22 Women carry a boy over a wall as civilians flee their houses in the village of Tob Zawa, Iraq AP

16/22 An Iraqi soldier and a civilian ride a motorbike as smoke rises behind them, on the road between Qayyarah and Mosul Getty

17/22 A member of Iraqi forces, wearing a skull mask, waits at a checkpoint for people fleeing the main hub city of Mosul Getty

18/22 An Iraqi soldier sits at a checkpoint in an area near Qayyarah Getty

19/22 Iraqi men prepare food portions for Iraqi forces deployed in areas south of Mosul Getty

20/22 Iraqi forces celebrate upon the arrival of vehicles bringing food to them Getty

21/22 Iraqi childen smoke cigarettes upon the arrival of Iraqi forces in the village of Umm Mahahir, south of Mosul Getty

22/22 A member of Iraqi forces distributes drinks to children in the village of Umm Mahahir, south of Mosul Getty

According to information verified by the UN Human Rights Office and the UN Assistance Mission in Iraq, at least 307 civilians were killed and another 273 wounded between 17 February and 22 March.

At least 61 people have been confirmed dead in the al-Jadida strike on 17 March, although survivors said up to 240 people died after Isis snipers used their roof and bodies are still being pulled from the rubble.

Other witnesses told the UN that Isis had booby trapped houses with explosives, causing them to collapse – an allegation repeated by the Iraqi defence ministry.

Mr al-Hussein said he did not underestimate the “enormity of the challenges” facing Iraqi government forces and the international coalition but called on all sides to protect civilians.

“This is an enemy that ruthlessly exploits civilians to serve its own ends, and clearly has not even the faintest qualm about deliberately placing them in danger,” he added.

“It is vital that the Iraqi security forces and their coalition partners avoid this trap, review how their procedures comply with their obligations under the international humanitarian law principle of precautions, and consider all tactical options available with a view to avoiding civilian loss of life and, in any event, reducing the impact of operations on the civilian population to an absolute minimum.”

Iraqi forces launch push to retake western Mosul from IS

He urged investigations underway by Iraqi authorities and the US-led coalition to be thorough and transparent, as well as calling for an urgent review of tactics as soldiers push into densely populated parts of western Mosul.

The Pentagon has insisted its rules of engagement had not been loosened amid speculation over a potential link between rocketing civilian casualty reports and Donald Trump’s presidency.

US-led air strikes called in by Iraqi forces on the ground were blamed for many civilian deaths, which were also caused by Isis IEDs, shelling and gunfire from both sides.

The UN listed a “serious incident” on 22 March, where an air strike hit a residential building in Rajm Hadid killed a seven-year-old girl and injured several other children.

“Isis reportedly filled the house with people from the surrounding neighbourhood, including children, and then used the house to launch rocket-propelled grenades against the Iraqi Security Forces,” the report said.

At least 95 civilians were allegedly killed between Thursday and Sunday in the districts of Risalah, Nabils, Uruba and Sainaah al-Qadimah as a result of shelling, vehicle-based and other explosive devices planted by Isis and by the group’s snipers.

(AP)

The UN has received reports of the terrorist group forcibly moving civilians around western Mosul to use as human shields, ordering them inside buildings and then using them as sniper and mortar positions.

“There have been numerous reports that Isis snipers have shot at, and in some cases killed or wounded, civilians attempting to flee towards the Iraqi Security Forces, and that Isis has also shelled civilians in areas of the city retaken by Government forces,” a spokesperson said.

The US’ official civilian death toll from the air campaign against Isis in Syria and Iraq stands at 220, although monitors say the real total is far higher and Airwars warned this week of “record” deaths passing the 1,000 mark.

Casualties caused in the incident and many others in western Mosul forced a temporary pause in the advance by Iraqi government forces over the weekend.

Iraq’s federal police announced a new advance into south-western parts of the Old City on Monday, heading towards the al-Nuri mosque where Isis leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared the formation of his “caliphate” in 2014.

Amnesty International accused the US-led coalition and its allies for failing to take adequate precautions to prevent civilian deaths in densely populated parts of Mosul, possibly amounting to a “flagrant violation of international humanitarian law”.

Isis has been fortifying Mosul for almost four years and its militants are deploying suicide car bombs, mines, booby traps, ambushes, mortars and drones to defend their last city stronghold in Iraq.

Faced with their toughest battle yet, Iraqi and coalition forces have increasingly turned to air strikes and artillery to clear and hold territory in densely-populated western districts.