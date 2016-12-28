Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has denounced Secretary of State John Kerry's Middle East speech as "biased" against Israel.

In a statement in English issued by the Prime Minister's Office, Mr Netanyahu said: "Like the Security Council resolution that Secretary Kerry advanced in the UN, his speech tonight was skewed against Israel".

The leader said Mr Kerry "obsessively dealt with settlements" – which the United States strongly opposes – in the speech.

Mr Netanyahu also accused Mr Kerry of barely touching upon "the root of the conflict — Palestinian opposition to a Jewish state in any boundaries".

The outgoing Secretary of State had outlined a series of principles he said could form the basis of a future peace accord between Israel and the Palestinians, with the likely participation of the United States.

He said there must be a two-state solution that includes a "secure and recognised border" between Israel and any future state of Palestine.

He also said an agreement must help Palestinian refugees, designate Jerusalem as a capital for both states and satisfy Israel's security needs.

While Mr Netanyahu was strongly critical of Mr Kerry's speech, one prominent Israeli opposition politician gave it a warm reception.

Yaakov Peri, a former chief of Israel's Shin Bet security agency, praised what he called mr Kerry's "balanced speech, based on reality and facts."

Mr Peri said he had attention to the "harsh and dramatic consequences" of a single binational state.

Mr Peri is a member of the centrist Yesh Atid (yesh ah-TIHD') party, which sits in the opposition. But his words carry significant weight given his experience battling Palestinian militants.

This is a breaking news story. More follows...