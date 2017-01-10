Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas has expressed his concern to US president-elect Donald Trump over proposed plans to move the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

Mr Trump promised to move the US’ diplomatic operation to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv during his election campaign, a move widely criticised by most of the international community and security analysts, who warned the symbolic move could spark violence.

The suggestion was echoed by Mr Trump’s pick for ambassador to Israel, hardliner David Friedman, when his appointment was announced in December. It has since been reiterated by transition team spokesperson Jason Miller, who said Mr Trump remains “firmly committed to the idea.”

Israel annexed east Jerusalem in 1967 in a move that is not internationally recognised and claims the entire city as its capital - as do Palestinians.

Several senior Palestinian officials have said moving the embassy would hinder moves towards a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. One influential imam said it was as good as “a declaration of war.”

On Tuesday, the long-serving PA President, Mahmoud Abbas, added his voice to the concerns in an official letter which aimed to dissaude Mr Trump from the idea, Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

Israel: From independence to intifada







7 show all Israel: From independence to intifada











1/7 The proclamation of the state of Israel is read by David Ben-Gurion in Tel Aviv on 14 May 1948 © EPA

2/7 Sixty years on, an illuminated flag is shown in Tel Aviv this week © PA

3/7 Young Jews celebrate the proclamation of the state of Israel in 1948 © AFP/Getty Images

4/7 Palestinian children throw stones at a retreating Israeli tank during an incursion into the West Bank city of Jenin in August 2003 following a suicide bombing in Jerusalem © AP

5/7 How Israel's borders have changed - click image to enlarge © Independent Graphics

6/7 From 1948-50, the world's mostcelebrated war photographer Robert Capa captured extraordinary imagesof Israel's pioneering settlers. Here, Turkish immigrants arrive in Haifa © Robert Capa/Getty Images Robert Capa/Magnum

7/7 The Negba kibbutz, where the walls have been damaged by shells fired during the Israeli-Arab war © Robert Capa/Getty Images Robert Capa/Magnum

The move would have a “disastrous impact on the peace process, on the two-state solution and on the stability and security of the entire region”, Mr Abbas wrote.

Wafa did not specify when the letter had been delivered. It was one of several to world leaders, including the UK, Germany, France, China and Russia, calling on them to “spare no effort” in convincing the US not to move its embassy.

The Israeli administration has welcomed the idea after decades of trying to encourage other US presidents to make the move.