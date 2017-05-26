A pigeon has reportedly been caught by customs officials carrying illegal drugs in miniature backpack in Kuwait.
A fabric pocket attached to the back of the bird was found to contain a total of 178 pills, reports say.
Drug smugglers apparently used the animal to fly across the border from neighbouring Iraq.
It was intercepted above a building near Kuwait’s customs department, according to Al Arabiya.
It is thought the drugs were a form of ketamine, although this has yet to be verified, an Al-Rai journalist claimed.
Local media in the region has widely reported the case and apparently officials have known for some time that smugglers were using pigeons to transport drugs.
This is not the first time a pigeon has been caught carrying drugs.
In 2015 guards captured a pigeon flying cocaine and cannabis into a prison in Costa Rica.
The bird was caught as it flew 14 grams of cocaine and 14 grams of cannabis into the facility stuffed into a pouch attached to its body.Reuse content