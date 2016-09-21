Russia has denied US claims its planes hit a UN aid convoy near Aleppo, releasing drone footage which it claims shows the trucks were travelling with a militant vehicle carrying a heavy mortar.

Senior US officials speaking anonymously have said they have evidence that the attack, which killed around 21 people and destroyed aid for thousands, was carried out by two Russian Sukhoi SU-24 jets which were seen above the convoy within one minute of when it was struck.

The White House said it couldn’t confirm the information, as both the Syrian and Russian air forces use the plane, but intelligence reports suggested it was indeed an attack from the air, carried out by Russian planes.

Russia, however, released video from the incident which it says "clearly shows how terrorists are redeploying a pickup with a large-calibre mortar on it using the convoy as a cover." In the footage, the truck can be seen travelling alongside the aid vehicles. The drone moves away before the incident takes place.

A spokesperson from the Russian Foreign Ministry rejected accusations from the US. “We are considering, with resentment and indignation, attempts by some foreign curators of rebel units and terrorists in Syria to put the blame for the incident on the Russian and Syrian air forces who allegedly bombarded a relief convoy,” a statement given to Russian news agencies said.

The Russian Defence Ministry added it believed the attack did not involve the sort of damage consistent with an air strike, and instead was a fire caused by the presence of field artillery, adding the US government had “no facts” to support the allegations and Russia has “nothing to do with this situation.”

While both the Russian and Syrian governments have denied carrying out the attacks or deliberately targeting humanitarian workers, Washington has insisted it ultimately holds Moscow responsible, since under the recent ceasefire agreement Russia was supposed to coordinate with and prevent the Syrian government from carrying out air strikes.

UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon used his last UN General Assembly address to condemn the attack as “sickening, savage and apparently deliberate.”

Despite inflamed relations with Russia, US Secretary of State John Kerry emerged from international talks on the Syrian conflict in New York on Tuesday to say that the recent ceasefire brokered by the two superpowers “isn’t dead”.

The UN has said the incident is potentially a war crime. The international body's humanitarian wing suspended all aid operations in the country after the attack, jeopardising the health and safety of millions of Syrian civilians.