Russia has accused the US of committing a “hostile act” after it lifted restrictions on supplying weapons to rebels in Syria.

The country’s foreign ministry said the move by President Barack Obama to waive prohibitions on arms deliveries could cause problems for Russian warplanes and military personnel.

President Obama said the changes to the US Arms Export Control Act, made earlier this month, will allow the US to provide “defence articles and services” to Syrian groups.

“The decision bears a direct threat to Russian Aerospace Forces aircraft, other Russian military personnel and our embassy in Syria, which has been repeatedly shelled,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Therefore, we consider this step to be hostile.”

The move will allow the US to arm the mainly Kurdish coalition fighters of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), who are preparing an attempt to retake the northern city of Raqqa from Isis.

The decision is likely to inflame tensions with Turkey, which views the Kurdish forces fighting against Isis as terrorists.

1/14 Bombing in Aleppo Smoke rises after airstrikes on the rebel-held al-Sakhour neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria April 29, 2016. Reuters

2/14 Bombing in Aleppo A Syrian family runs for cover amid the rubble of destroyed buildings following a reported air strike on the rebel-held neighbourhood of Al-Qatarji in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo, on April 29, 2016. AFP/Getty Images

3/14 Bombing in Aleppo A man reacts as he stands on blood stains at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel held area of Aleppo's al-Fardous district, Syria, April 29, 2016. Reuters

4/14 Bombing in Aleppo The damage of the airstrikes in the rebel-held area of Aleppo on April 28 Reuters

5/14 Bombing in Aleppo The damaged the Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF)-backed al-Quds hospital after it was hit by airstrikes, in a rebel-held area of Syria's Aleppo Reuters

6/14 Bombing in Aleppo Syrians evacuate an injured man amid the rubble of destroyed buildings following an air strike on a rebel-held of Aleppo on April 29, 2016. AFP/Getty Images

7/14 Bombing in Aleppo People inspect the damage at a site hit by airstrikes, in the rebel-held area of Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr AP

8/14 Bombing in Aleppo A man leads a woman in tears and child out of the scene after airstrikes hit Aleppo AP

9/14 Bombing in Aleppo Civil defence members search for survivors after an airstrike at a field hospital in the rebel held area of al-Sukari district of Aleppo Reuters

10/14 Bombing in Aleppo A Syrian boy is comforted as he cries next to the body of a relative who died in a reported air strike in the rebel-held neighbourhood of al-Soukour in the northern city of Aleppo Getty Images

11/14 Bombing in Aleppo A Syrian family walks amid the rubble of destroyed buildings following a reported air strike in the Bustan al-Qasr rebel-held district of the northern Syrian city of Aleppo Getty Images

12/14 Bombing in Aleppo Syrian civil defence volunteers and rescuers remove a baby from under the rubble of a destroyed building following a reported air strike on the rebel-held neighbourhood of al-Kalasa in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo Getty Images

13/14 Bombing in Aleppo Syrians help a wounded youth following an air strike on the Fardous rebel held neighbourhood of the northern Syrian city of Aleppo Getty Images

14/14 Bombing in Aleppo Syrian civil defence volunteers evacuate people from a damaged building following a reported airstrike in the rebel-held neighbourhood of Tareeq al-Bab in the northern city of Aleppo

The Russian ministry reportedly said President Obama’s administration was attempting to “complicate” the situation in Syria before the inauguration of Donald Trump in January, according to the RIA news agency.

Russian troops found mass graves in the war-ravaged city of Aleppo, with bodies showing signs of torture and mutilation, the Russian defence ministry claimed recently.

Major General Igor Konashenkov blamed rebel groups in the city for endangering civilians, as officials from Moscow and Turkey discussed the possibility of a ceasefire ahead of peace talks.