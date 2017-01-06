Russia has begun to withdraw its military forces from Syria, the head of the Russian general staff has said.

Valery Gerasimov said Russia's only aircraft carrier, the Admiral Kuznetsov, and some other warships would be the first to return from the Syrian port town of Tartous to Murmansk.

"In accordance with the decision of the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, [President] Vladimir Putin, the Russian Defence Ministry is beginning to reduce its armed forces deployment in Syria," TASS news agency quoted Mr Gerasimov as saying.

In December, Mr Putin said Russia had agreed to reduce its military deployment in Syria under the terms of a ceasefire deal between Syrian opposition groups and the Syrian government.

Russian military power was instrumental in helping Syrian President Bashar al-Assad regain control of Aleppo, which was recaptured from rebel forces last month.

Mr Putin sent the country's largest surface deployment since the end of the Cold War to Syria in November in order to bolster the assault on last rebel-held urban stronghold, a show of strength dismissed by Nato sources as "posturing".

It is widely thought that Aleppo's fall has strengthened Mr Assad's position enough to allow Russia to begin a military exit, although some analysts point out Moscow's revitalised influence in the region is not likely to wane.

