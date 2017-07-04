The Isis poster girl from Kent who took her young son to wartorn Syria has been "crying and wants to get back to Britain", it has been claimed.

Former punk rocker Sally Jones - nicknamed the White Widow - became a key recruiter for the extremist group after travelling to Raqqa to marry jihadist Junaid Hussain.

But the wife of another Isis jihadist, who only gave her name as Aisha, told Sky News that Jones wanted to come home but was being prevented from doing so by group leaders.

"She was crying and wants to get back to Britain but Isis is preventing her because she is now a military wife. She told me she wish to go to her country," Aisha said.

"She lost her husband in a battle last year. She has one boy."

Jones became infamous after fleeing Britain for Syria with her 10-year-old child in 2013. Her husband, who ran digital operations for the jihadi group, was killed in drone strike last year.

In a Twitter post after his death she claimed she was “proud my husband was killed by the biggest enemy of Allah, may Allah be pleased with him”.

A Muslim convert from Kent, Jones is another prolific propagandist for Isis and has published “kill lists” of targets and announced her wish to behead Christians online.

In pictures: Isis' weapons factories







11 show all In pictures: Isis' weapons factories



















1/11 A mortar round fin manufactured by Isis in Gogjali, Mosul, November 2016 Conflict Armament Research

2/11 Isis rocket components discovered in Gogjali, Mosul, Iraq in November 2016 Conflict Armament Research

3/11 Isis mortars discovered near Karamlais, Iraq, in November 2016 CAR

4/11 An Isis rocket launch frame in Qaraqosh, November 2016 Conflict Armament Research

5/11 A memo from Isis' COSQC on quality control at a manufacturing facility in Gogjali, Mosul, November 2016 Conflict Armament Research

6/11 Electrically-operated initiators manufactured by Isis in forces Gogjali, Mosul, November 2016 Conflict Armament Research

7/11 Isis mortar tubes at a manufacturing facility in Karamlais, November 2016 Conflict Armament Research

8/11 An Isis mortar production facility discovered in Gogjali, Mosul, in November 2016 Conflict Armament Research

9/11 An Isis weapons manufacturing facilities near Mosul in November 2016 Conflict Armament Research

10/11 Stocks of French-manufactured Sorbitol, Latvian potassium nitrate and Lebanese sugar at an Isis weapons factory in Iraq Conflict Armament Research

11/11 A destroyed Isis weapons facility in Qaraqosh, Iraq, November 2016 Conflict Armament Research

Also known as Umm Hussain al-Britani, the 48-year-old has issued repeated terror threats against the UK, US and Europe and called for supporters to carry out attacks.

Before converting to Islam and fleeing to Syria, she worked as a perfume saleswoman, previously claiming benefits and playing guitar in a punk band.

In September 2015, the United Nations sanctioned Jones as an agent operating on behalf of a terrorist organisation. She is also on a drone target list drawn up by the US and Britain.