Saudi Arabia's foreign minister has borrowed a familiar slogan from Donald Trump to say his country's alliance with the United States would help "drain the swamp" of extremism.

Speaking alongside US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Adel al-Jubeir called for an end to antagonism between the US and Saudi Arabia.

He said: "If we can change the conversation in the Islamic world from enmity towards the US to partnership with the US, and if we can change the conversation in the US and in the west from enmity towards the Islamic world to one of partnership, we would have truly changed our world.

"And we would have truly drowned the voices of extremism and we would have drained the swamps from which extremism and terrorism emanates."

10 examples of Saudi Arabia's human rights abuses







10 show all 10 examples of Saudi Arabia's human rights abuses

















1/10 In October 2014, three lawyers, Dr Abdulrahman al-Subaihi, Bander al-Nogaithan and Abdulrahman al-Rumaih , were sentenced to up to eight years in prison for using Twitter to criticize the Ministry of Justice. AFP/Getty Images

2/10 In March 2015, Yemen’s Sunni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi was forced into exile after a Shia-led insurgency. A Saudi Arabia-led coalition has responded with air strikes in order to reinstate Mr Hadi. It has since been accused of committing war crimes in the country. Getty Images

3/10 Women who supported the Women2Drive campaign, launched in 2011 to challenge the ban on women driving vehicles, faced harassment and intimidation by the authorities. The government warned that women drivers would face arrest. Getty Images

4/10 Members of the Kingdom’s Shia minority, most of whom live in the oil-rich Eastern Province, continue to face discrimination that limits their access to government services and employment. Activists have received death sentences or long prison terms for their alleged participation in protests in 2011 and 2012. Getty Images

5/10 All public gatherings are prohibited under an order issued by the Interior Ministry in 2011. Those defy the ban face arrest, prosecution and imprisonment on charges such as “inciting people against the authorities”. Getty Images

6/10 In March 2014, the Interior Ministry stated that authorities had deported over 370,000 foreign migrants and that 18,000 others were in detention. Thousands of workers were returned to Somalia and other states where they were at risk of human rights abuses, with large numbers also returned to Yemen, in order to open more jobs to Saudi Arabians. Many migrants reported that prior to their deportation they had been packed into overcrowded makeshift detention facilities where they received little food and water and were abused by guards. Getty Images

7/10 The Saudi Arabian authorities continue to deny access to independent human rights organisations like Amnesty International, and they have been known to take punitive action, including through the courts, against activists and family members of victims who contact Amnesty. Getty Images

8/10 Raif Badawi was sentenced to 1000 lashes and 10 years in prison for using his liberal blog to criticise Saudi Arabia’s clerics. He has already received 50 lashes, which have reportedly left him in poor health. Carsten Koall/Getty Images

9/10 Dawood al-Marhoon was arrested aged 17 for participating in an anti-government protest. After refusing to spy on his fellow protestors, he was tortured and forced to sign a blank document that would later contain his ‘confession’. At Dawood’s trial, the prosecution requested death by crucifixion while refusing him a lawyer. Getty Images

10/10 Ali Mohammed al-Nimr was arrested in 2012 aged either 16 or 17 for participating in protests during the Arab spring. His sentence includes beheading and crucifixion. The international community has spoken out against the punishment and has called on Saudi Arabia to stop. He is the nephew of a prominent government dissident. Getty

Mr Trump frequently used the slogan to call for reform of the political establishment in Washington.

Mr Jubeir's comments come after Mr Trump signed an arms sale deal worth around $110bn aimed to boost security in the Arab Gulf region in the face of Iranian aggression.

The military package includes tanks, combat ships, missile defense systems, radar and communications, and cybersecurity technology.

Donald Trump joins sword dance in Saudi Arabia

Mr Tillerson said the series of military and private sector deals agreed by both sides would send a "strong message to our common enemies."

"This huge arm sales package reduces the burden on the United States to provide the same equipment to our own military forces," he said.

"It lowers demand on our own military, but it also lowers the cost to our own people."