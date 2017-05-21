Iran is the 'spearhead of global terrorism', Saudi king claims

The Saudi king has claimed his country's regional rival Iran is the “tip of the spear” for global terrorism in a speech during Donald Trump’s visit to the country.

King Salman said: “Our responsibility before God and our people and the whole world is to stand united to fight the forces of evil and extremism wherever they are… The Iranian regime represents the tip of the spear of global terrorism."

He also warned against those who would finance terrorism, saying: "We will never be lenient in trying anyone who finances terrorism, in any way or means, to the full force of the law."

The address came at a gathering of more than 50 majority-Muslim countries at the Arab summit in Riyadh. Notably, Syria and Iran were absent from the talks.

The accusation that Iran is exporting extremism to the world demonstrated the regional and sectarian tensions that divide Sunni Saudi Arabia and Shia Iran.

The Independent’s Middle East correspondent Robert Fisk argued that Mr Trump’s trip to the region would inflame an already electric political climate.

In the televised address, the king told audiences across the world that “we did not know terrorism and extremism until the Khomeini revolution reared its head”, referring to the 1979 Iranian revolution.

Saudi Arabia and the US recently announced a $110bn (£84.4bn) arms deal – the largest in the history of the country.

10 examples of Saudi Arabia's human rights abuses







10 show all 10 examples of Saudi Arabia's human rights abuses

















1/10 In October 2014, three lawyers, Dr Abdulrahman al-Subaihi, Bander al-Nogaithan and Abdulrahman al-Rumaih , were sentenced to up to eight years in prison for using Twitter to criticize the Ministry of Justice. AFP/Getty Images

2/10 In March 2015, Yemen’s Sunni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi was forced into exile after a Shia-led insurgency. A Saudi Arabia-led coalition has responded with air strikes in order to reinstate Mr Hadi. It has since been accused of committing war crimes in the country. Getty Images

3/10 Women who supported the Women2Drive campaign, launched in 2011 to challenge the ban on women driving vehicles, faced harassment and intimidation by the authorities. The government warned that women drivers would face arrest. Getty Images

4/10 Members of the Kingdom’s Shia minority, most of whom live in the oil-rich Eastern Province, continue to face discrimination that limits their access to government services and employment. Activists have received death sentences or long prison terms for their alleged participation in protests in 2011 and 2012. Getty Images

5/10 All public gatherings are prohibited under an order issued by the Interior Ministry in 2011. Those defy the ban face arrest, prosecution and imprisonment on charges such as “inciting people against the authorities”. Getty Images

6/10 In March 2014, the Interior Ministry stated that authorities had deported over 370,000 foreign migrants and that 18,000 others were in detention. Thousands of workers were returned to Somalia and other states where they were at risk of human rights abuses, with large numbers also returned to Yemen, in order to open more jobs to Saudi Arabians. Many migrants reported that prior to their deportation they had been packed into overcrowded makeshift detention facilities where they received little food and water and were abused by guards. Getty Images

7/10 The Saudi Arabian authorities continue to deny access to independent human rights organisations like Amnesty International, and they have been known to take punitive action, including through the courts, against activists and family members of victims who contact Amnesty. Getty Images

8/10 Raif Badawi was sentenced to 1000 lashes and 10 years in prison for using his liberal blog to criticise Saudi Arabia’s clerics. He has already received 50 lashes, which have reportedly left him in poor health. Carsten Koall/Getty Images

9/10 Dawood al-Marhoon was arrested aged 17 for participating in an anti-government protest. After refusing to spy on his fellow protestors, he was tortured and forced to sign a blank document that would later contain his ‘confession’. At Dawood’s trial, the prosecution requested death by crucifixion while refusing him a lawyer. Getty Images

10/10 Ali Mohammed al-Nimr was arrested in 2012 aged either 16 or 17 for participating in protests during the Arab spring. His sentence includes beheading and crucifixion. The international community has spoken out against the punishment and has called on Saudi Arabia to stop. He is the nephew of a prominent government dissident. Getty

Speaking after the king, Donald Trump echoed his sentiments, and blamed Iran for providing Syria with "safe harbour, financial backing and the social standing needed for recruitment [of terrorists]".