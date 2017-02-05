Nearly two-thirds of people in the UK oppose exporting arms to Saudi Arabia, a survey has found.

An Opinium poll of 2,000 UK adults found 62 per cent of them disagreed with the arms sales from the UK to the Middle Eastern nation, with only 11 per cent supporting them.

Nearly one in four respondents — 71 per cent — meanwhile opposed arms exports to countries that have been accused of violating international humanitarian law, with the same proportion opposing arms exports to countries with poor human rights records. Less than six per cent of people supported these acts.

The UK has licenced more than £3.3 billion worth of arms to Saudi Arabia since it began bombing Yemen in March 2015, including licenced fighter jets, bombs and missiles, which have been used in Saudi's ongoing bombardment of the country.

The findings, collected by UK-based pressure group Campaign Against Arms Trade, come two days ahead of a judicial review into exports to Saudi Arabia, starting on Tuesday, which will review whether the exports are compatible with UK and EU legislation.

The high court case follows calls from campaign groups, led by Campaign Against Arms Trade, for the Secretary of State for International Trade to suspend all extant licences and stop issuing further arms export licences to Saudi Arabia for use in Yemen while a full review takes place.

It has the potential to derail arms sales to Saudi Arabia – and could have major consequences for defence exports to other countries.

Several international organisations and many humanitarian NGOs have condemned the ongoing Saudi air strikes against Yemen as unlawful, listing a number of violations of international humanitarian law (IHL), including causing disproportionate harm to civilians and the destruction of cultural property.

The country says it is investigating whether it has carried out violated international human rights laws.

Andrew Smith, a spokesman for Campaign Against Arms Trade, described the UK's provision of arms to Saudi Arabia as a "slap in the face" for the victims of the Saudi-led attacks on Yemen.

“The UK public is rightly appalled by arms exports to abusive dictatorships like the one in Saudi Arabia. The Saudi regime has a dire human rights record at home and has used UK arms to create a humanitarian catastrophe in Yemen," said Mr Smith.

“For decades now, the UK has given uncritical political and military support to the Saudi Royal family. The message it sends is an endorsement of the repression taking place, and a slap in the face for those they are brutalising at home and bombing in Yemen.”

1/14 Houthi supporters trample on a US flag during a gathering mobilizing more fighters into several Yemeni battlefronts, in Sana'a, Yemen EPA

2/14 People carry the coffins of men, who were killed in the recent Saudi-led airstrikes during their funeral, in the Old City of Sanaa, Yemen AP

3/14 Pro-government fighters give food to Yemeni children on the road leading to the southwestern port city of Mokha. Yemeni rebels are putting up fierce resistance in a key Red Sea port city where they are encircled by pro-government force Getty Images

4/14 A Yemeni stands in front of a graffiti protesting US military operations in war-affected Yemen, in Sana'a, Yemen. According to reports, US Special Forces troops allegedly disembarked from US helicopters in the Yemeni town of Yakla and attacked several houses belonging to members of the terrorist group Al-Qaeda, killing three high-ranking Al-Qaeda members and nine civilians, six women and three children. One American serviceman has been killed and three injured in the attack EPA

5/14 US Special Forces troops allegedly disembarked from US helicopters in the Yemeni town of Yakla and attacked several houses belonging to members of the terrorist group Al-Qaeda, killing three high-ranking Al-Qaeda members and nine civilians, six women and three children. One American serviceman has been killed and three injured in the attack EPA

6/14 A Yemeni female fighter supporting the Shiite Huthi rebels, and carrying weapons used for ceremonial purposes, takes part in an anti-Saudi rally in the capital Sanaa Getty Images

7/14 Yemeni female fighters supporting the Shiite Huthi rebels, and carrying weapons used for ceremonial purposes, take part in an anti-Saudi rally in the capital Sanaa Getty Images

8/14 A boy shouts slogans next to pro-Houthi fighters, who have been injured during recent fighting, during a rally held to honour those injured or maimed while fighting in Houthi ranks in Sanaa, Yemen Reuters

9/14 Balls of fire and smoke rise from a Houthi-held military camp following alleged Saudi-led airstrikes, in Sana'a, Yemen EPA

10/14 Yemenis search under the rubble of damaged houses following reported Saudi-led coalition air strikes on the outskirts of the Yemeni capital Sanaa Getty Images

11/14 A Yemeni boy looks on as Yemenis search under the rubble of damaged houses following reported Saudi-led coalition air strikes on the outskirts of the Yemeni capital Sanaa Getty Images

12/14 A Yemeni boy sits amidst the rubble of damaged houses following reported Saudi-led coalition air strikes on the outskirts of the Yemeni capital Sanaa Getty Images

13/14 Marine One with US President Donald Trump flies with a decoy and support helicopters to Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Delaware, for the dignified transfer of Navy Seal Chief Petty Officer William 'Ryan' Owens who was killed in Yemen Getty Images

14/14 US President Donald Trump aboard the Marine One to greet the remains of a US military commando killed during a raid on the al Qaeda militant group in southern Yemen on Sunday, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, US Reuters

The case will also include a joint intervention by Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and Rights Watch UK, and one by Oxfam.

For decades, Saudi Arabia has been by far the largest buyer of UK arms.

Last month, the Ministry of Defence recently said it had noted 252 alleged violations of international humanitarian law carried out by the Saudi-led coalition inYemen’s civil war, but declined to say whether UK-made weapons had been used in any of the tracked incidents.

More than 10,000 people have died since the conflict in Yemen descended into full-scale civil war almost two years ago, according to the UN, and the fighting has exacerbated hunger and disease in the Middle East’s poorest country.