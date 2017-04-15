An car bomb has hit a convoy of buses carrying civilians evacuated from besieged towns in Syria, killing at least 24 people.

The blast hit the Rashidin area on the outskirts of Aleppo, where dozens of buses carrying mostly Shia Muslim families from pro-government villages were waiting to enter the city.

Photos that were too graphic to publish showed a huge fire raging next to bodies scattered on the ground next to charred buses with blown-out windows, including those of children.

State media said an unknown number of people had been killed or wounded in the attack, while the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the blast was caused by a bomb.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, with Shias targeted predominantly by Isis and to a lesser extent by al-Qaeda in the past.

The victims are believed to be from the pro-government villages of Foua and Kefraya, who had been starving under a siege by Islamist rebels.

They were being guarded by fighters from the al-Qaeda linked alliance Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, whose members were also killed in the blast.

Aid reaches starved Madaya and other besieged Syria towns

They were allowed to leave the area in the "four towns" deal struck between rebels and Bashar al-Assad’s government, which allowed thousands of people to leave the pro-rebel areas of Madaya and Zabadani, where residents had also been starving.

Dozens of buses carrying civilians from opposing side of the six-year civil left as planned on Friday but were held at depots overnight, parked up in separate districts on the outskirts of Aleppo city.

There were fears of revenge attacks or punishment for civilians from rebel-held areas in the wake of Saturday's bombing, with international organisations urged to keep the peace.

Syrian state television blamed rebels for obstructing the deal, while Syrian Red Crescent teams distributed meals for families stranded more than 30 hours after they left their homes.

Residents from Kefraya and Foua were to be transferred government-controlled Jibrin, while those from Madaya and Zabadani were heading towards the rebel-held Idlib province.

“The people are restless and the situation is disastrous,” said Ahmed Afandar, a resident evacuated from his hometown near Madaya.

“All these thousands of people are stuck in less than half a kilometre. We are not moving forward or backward.”

Mr Afandar said people had not been ”pressured“ to remain on buses amid reported disagreements between regime and rebel negotiators over the evacuation of fighters.

An opposition representative, Ali Diab, told Al-Arabiya television that fewer armed men than agreed to were evacuated from the pro-government areas, violating the terms of the agreement.

A resident of Zabadani, Amer Burhan, said no evacuation had taken place.

Syrian opposition groups have characterised the deal as forced displacement because of the removal of Assad's opponents from urban centres including Aleppo and Homs.

The country's population is mostly Sunni, while the President is from the Alawite minority sometimes considered as an offshoot of Shia Islam.

Assad has been backed by Shia militias including Iraqi groups and fighters from the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, while Isis, al-Qaeda and Islamist rebel groups are Sunni.

Additional reporting by agencies