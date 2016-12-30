A ceasefire between Syrian government forces and rebels that took effect at midnight local time is holding, despite isolated clashes and minor violations.

The truce was violated almost immediately after it came into effect, as the warring sides clashed in the central province of Hama and near the capital, Damascus, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.

However, the Observatory said hours later that the general "calm continues".

If it holds, the truce between the Syrian government and the country's mainstream rebel forces will be followed by peace talks in Kazakhstan next month, Russian President Vladimir Putin said as he announced the agreement.

He described it, however, as "quite fragile" and requiring "special attention and patience".

Vladimir Putin announces ceasefire agreement in Syria

The truce has the backing of both Russia, Syria's chief ally, and Turkey, which has been supporting the rebels. The agreement has also been praised by Iran, another of the Syrian regime's strongest backers.

Several previous ceasefires in the Syrian civil war all collapsed, some of them in a matter of days.

The latest agreement, like previous ones, does not include extremist factions such as Isis and Jabhat al-Nusra (recently rebranded to Jabhat Fateh al-Sham in an effort to distance the group from al-Qaida).

Syrian foreign minister Walid al-Moallem welcomed the ceasefire agreement and said there was a "real chance" for a political settlement.

In comments made to Syrian TV, he said the Syrian government would attend the peace talks "with an open mind", but suggested it would not be willing to compromise on the fate of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Mr Assad's remaining in power has been a major sticking point in the crisis.

"Everything is negotiable except national sovereignty and the people's right to choose its leadership," Mr al-Moallem said.

Aleppo before the Syrian Civil War







12 show all Aleppo before the Syrian Civil War





















1/12 Aleppo before the Syrian Civil War A man crosses a street in Aleppo, December 12, 2009 Reuters

2/12 Aleppo before the Syrian Civil War A vendor sits inside an antique shop in al-Jdeideh neighbourhood, in the Old City of Aleppo, December 12, 2009 Reuters

3/12 Aleppo before the Syrian Civil War A view shows part of Aleppo's historic citadel, overlooking Aleppo city, Syria Reuters

4/12 Aleppo before the Syrian Civil War A view shows part of Aleppo's historic citadel, Syria Reuters

5/12 Aleppo before the Syrian Civil War Visitors walk inside Aleppo's Umayyad mosque, Syria Reuters

6/12 Aleppo before the Syrian Civil War People walk inside the Khan al-Shounah market, in the Old City of Aleppo, Syria Reuters

7/12 Aleppo before the Syrian Civil War A man walks past shops in al-Jdeideh neighbourhood, in the Old City of Aleppo, Syria Reuters

8/12 Aleppo before the Syrian Civil War People walk along an alley in al-Jdeideh neighbourhood, in the Old City of Aleppo, Syria Reuters

9/12 Aleppo before the Syrian Civil War Visitors tour Aleppo's historic citadel, Syria December 11, 2009 Reuters

10/12 Aleppo before the Syrian Civil War A general view shows the Old City of Aleppo as seen from Aleppo's historic citadel, Syria December 11, 2009 Reuters

11/12 Aleppo before the Syrian Civil War People walk near Aleppo's Bab al-Faraj Clock Tower, Syria October 6, 2010 Reuters

12/12 Aleppo before the Syrian Civil War A man stands inside Aleppo's historic citadel, overlooking Aleppo city, Syria December 11, 2009 Reuters

The Syrian government will be negotiating from a strong position, after its army and their allies, supported by Russian air power, defeated rebels in their last major urban stronghold of Aleppo earlier this month.

Moscow's air campaign, since September last year, has turned the civil war in Mr Assad's favour.

Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu said the truce would include 62,000 opposition fighters across Syria and that the Russian military had established a hotline with its Turkish counterpart to monitor compliance.

The United States has been sidelined in recent negotiations and is not due to attend the next round of peace talks in Kazakhstan.

Sergey Lavrov, Russia's foreign minister, said US President-elect Donald Trump's administration would be welcome to join the peace process once he took office.

Mr Putin said he ordered the Russian military to scale back its presence in Syria, where it has provided crucial support to Mr Assad's forces.

He did not say how many troops and weapons would be withdrawn, but said Russia would continue "fighting international terrorism in Syria" and supporting the Syrian military.

The United Nations special envoy for Syria, Staffan de Mistura, welcomed the ceasefire announcement, saying he hoped the agreement would save civilian lives, allow the delivery of humanitarian aid and pave the way for productive peace talks.

Syria's civil war, which began when a peaceful uprising descended into violence in 2011, has resulted in more than 300,000 deaths and displaced half the country's population

It has also produced more than four million refugees, many of whom have fled fled into Europe, fuelling anti-immigration sentiment and fears over terrorism that are reshaping the continent's political landscape.

Additional reporting by agencies