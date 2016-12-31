Syrian rebels groups have said they will consider a ceasefire deal "null and void" if government forces and their allies continue to violate it.

Clashes and air strikes continued in some areas since the nationwide ceasefire began on Friday, threatening the fragile truce.

"Continued violations by the regime and bombardment and attempts to attack areas under the control of the revolutionary factions will made the agreement null and void," a statement signed by a number of rebel groups said.

Vladimir Putin announces ceasefire agreement in Syria

If it holds, the truce between the Syrian government and the country's mainstream rebel forces will be followed by peace talks in Kazakhstan next month, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday as he announced the agreement.

He described it, however, as "quite fragile" and requiring "special attention and patience".