Post mortems carried out on the bodies of people who died in a suspected gas attack in Syria show the victims were exposed to chemical weapons, Turkey's justice minister has said.

More than 30 injured people were taken for treatment across the border in Turkey after local hospitals in rebel-held Idlib were overwhelmed in the aftermath of Tuesday's attack. Three subsequently died, Bekir Bozdag said on Thursday.

At least 72 people died in the incident in Khan Sheikhoun, during which medical workers on the ground and other witnesses said victims suffered from convulsions, vomiting and suffocation - symptoms of inhaling chemical agents such as chlorine and sarin.

Donald Trump says 'you'll see' when asked about Syria policy

Medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) also said in a statement on Wednesday that evidence pointed to the use of both chlorine and sarin.

The Syrian government denies carrying out the deadly air raid. Damascus and its allies in Moscow said that an explosion at rebel ammunition depot was to blame for the deaths - an explanation that the international community swiftly rejected.

Bashar al-Assad's government gave up its chemical weapons stocks to an international watchdog in 2013 after a sarin gas attack in a suburb of Damascus which killed hundreds of civilians, although rebel officials have long accused the regime of keeping some of its arsenal.

The United Nations Security Council held an emegency session in New York on Wednesday to discuss imposing sanctions on those found responsible for this week's attack - a move rejected by Russia's deputy ambassador, Vladimir Safronkov.