Car bomb 'kills at least 15' in Syrian border town of Azaz

A car bomb explosion ripped through the busy centre of a rebel-held town near Syria's border with Turkey caused deaths and wounded dozens on Saturday, a monitor, local resident and rebel group said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said at least 19 people, mostly civilians, were killed in the blast in front of a courthouse in the northern Syrian town of Azaz.

Dozens more had severe injuries, the Britain-based war monitor said.

A resident and the opposition-affiliated Aleppo Media Centre said the death toll was around 20 and the explosion was thought to have been caused by a car bomb.

