The Israeli military has said it has shot down one of several anti-aircraft rockets fired at Israeli warplanes by Syria in the most dramatic military skirmish between the two countries since the outbreak of the Syrian civil war in 2011.

Air force officials said in a unusual acknowledgement Friday that Israel had struck several targets inside Syria overnight.

The four Israeli planes operating in Syrian airspace were allegedly attacked by three Syrian surface-to-air missiles, one of which was intercepted by the Israeli Aerial Defence System, known as ‘Arrow.’

Syria conflict: Six years of war in numbers

Rocket sirens wailed throughout the night in Israeli settlements in the Jordan Valley in the early hours. Residents said that an explosion - thought to be the deflected rocket - was heard a few minutes later.

There were no reported casualties, injuries or or damage to buildings during the night’s events. The Jordanian military also said that debris from the incident landed inside their borders.

It is extremely rare for the Syrian authorities to retaliate to Israeli operations. While Syrian state media initially did not report on the altercation, a later statement said Syria had managed to shoot down an Israeli jet over Palmyra - a claim Israel immediately denied.

Israel had carried out strikes near Palmyra to help “Isis terrorist gangs and in a desperate attempt to raise their deteriorating morale and divert attention away from the victories which Syrian Arab Army is making in the face of the terrorist organisations,” a Syrian army statement read.

In Pictures: The crisis unfolding in Syria







30 show all In Pictures: The crisis unfolding in Syria

























































1/30 A Syrian family arrives at a checkpoint, manned by pro-government forces, at the al-Hawoz street roundabout, after leaving Aleppo's eastern neighbourhoods Getty

2/30 A Syrian woman, fleeing violence in the restive Bustan al-Qasr neighbourhood, reacts as she stands with her children in Aleppo's Fardos neighbourhood, after regime troops retook the area from rebel fighters Getty

3/30 Syrian pro-regime fighters, gesture as they drive past resident fleeing violence in the restive Bustan al-Qasr neighbourhood, in Aleppo's Fardos neighbourhood Getty

4/30 Syrian rebels withdrew from six more neighbourhoods in their one-time bastion of east Aleppo in the face of advancing government troops, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Getty

5/30 Syrian rebels withdrew from six more neighbourhoods in their one-time bastion of east Aleppo in the face of advancing government troops, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Getty

6/30 Syrian residents, fleeing violence in the restive Bustan al-Qasr neighbourhood, arrive in Aleppo's Fardos neighbourhood , after regime troops retook the area from rebel fighters Getty

7/30 Syrian pro-regime fighters, gesture as they drive past residents fleeing violence in the restive Bustan al-Qasr neighbourhood, in Aleppo's Fardos neighbourhood Getty

8/30 Syrian residents, fleeing violence in the restive Bustan al-Qasr neighbourhood, arrive in Aleppo's Fardos neighbourhood, after regime troops retook the area from rebel fighters Getty

9/30 Syrian residents, fleeing violence in the restive Bustan al-Qasr neighbourhood, arrive in Aleppo's Fardos neighbourhood Getty

10/30 A Syrian pro-regime fighter speaks with a child, as residents flee violence in the restive Bustan al-Qasr neighbourhood. Syrian rebels withdrew from six more neighbourhoods in their one-time bastion of east Aleppo in the face of advancing government troops AFP/Getty Images

11/30 Smoke rises as seen from a governement-held area of Aleppo, Syria Reuters

12/30 Syrian soldiers targeting rebels-held areas in the eastern neighborhoods in Aleppo, Syria. According to media reports, the army is now holding on 99 percent of Aleppoís eastern neighborhoods EPA

13/30 Syrian pro-government forces patrol Aleppo's eastern al-Salihin neighbourhood after troops retook the area from rebel fighters Getty

14/30 Syrian soldiers rest following the battle at al-Sheik Saeed neighborhood in Aleppo, Syria EPA

15/30 A Syrian pro-government fighter walking past closed shops in the Bab al-Nasr district of Aleppo's Old City. Once renowned for its bustling souks, grand citadel and historic gates, Aleppo's Old City has been rendered virtually unrecognisable by some of the worst violence of Syria's war Getty

16/30 The crucial battle for Aleppo entered its 'final phase' after Syrian rebels retreated into a small pocket of their former bastion in the face of new army advances. The retreat leaves opposition fighters confined to just a handful of neighbourhoods in southeast Aleppo, the largest of them Sukkari and Mashhad Getty

17/30 Syrian civilans arrive at a checkpoint, manned by pro-government forces, at the al-Hawoz street roundabout, after leaving Aleppo's eastern neighbourhoods. Syria's government has retaken at least 85 percent of east Aleppo, which fell to rebels in 2012, since beginning its operation Getty

18/30 Syrian civilians flee the Sukkari neighbourhood towards safer rebel-held areas in southeastern Aleppo Getty

19/30 Syrians celebrate in the government-held Mogambo neighbourhood of the northern Syrian city of Aleppo, after rebel fighters retreated into a small pocket of their former bastion in the face of new army advances Getty

20/30 Syrians celebrate in the government-held Mogambo neighbourhood of the northern Syrian city of Aleppo, after rebel fighters retreated into a small pocket of their former bastion in the face of new army advances. The fall of Aleppo would be the worst rebel defeat since Syria's conflict began in 2011, and leave the government in control of the country's five major cities Getty

21/30 A Syrian refugee camp in the Bekaa Valley, Lebanon, close to the Syrian border PA wire

22/30 Syrian refugee Aliya inside the tent where she lives with her husband and ten children in a camp in the Bekaa Valley, Lebanon, close to the Syrian border PA wire

23/30 Syrian refugee women and children outside the entrance to their tents in the refugee camp in the Bekaa Valley, Lebanon, close to the Syrian border PA Wire

24/30 A Syrian refugee camp in the Bekaa Valley, Lebanon, close to the Syrian border PA wire

25/30 A Syrian refugee camp in the Bekaa Valley, Lebanon, close to the Syrian border PA Wire

26/30 A Syrian refugee woman outside the entrance to the tent where her family live, in the refugee camp in the Bekaa Valley, Lebanon, close to the Syrian border PA wire

27/30 A vehicle drives past a mosque at night in Idlib, Syria. Picture taken with a long exposure Reuters

28/30 Damaged buildings stand in the rebel-controlled town of Binnish in Idlib province, Syria Reuters

29/30 The night sky is seen through damaged windows in the rebel-controlled town of Binnish in Idlib province, Syria Reuters

30/30 Damaged buildings stand in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan in Idlib province, Syria Reuters

Israel largely stays out of the complicated conflict next door, although the border region is restive and authorities have retaliated to occasional stray rockets with reprisals.

Most Israeli air strikes in Syrian territory in the last few years have aimed to prevent weapons smuggling to Iranian-allied Lebanese group Hezbollah, which fights alongside Bashar al-Assad’s government against Syria’s rebels, although the Israel Defence Force (IDF) does not comment on the nature of the missions. Hezbollah, like Iran, is committed to the destruction of the Jewish state.

Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu met with Russian President Vladimir Putin last week to voice his concerns that Moscow’s allies in Tehran are trying to establish a permanent military base in Syria.

Reuters contributed to this report