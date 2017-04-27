A large explosion has rocked the Syrian capital, followed by a fire near Damascus airport, opposition activists said. Reports suggested the Israeli military had struck a Hezbollah arms depot there.

The head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights Rami Abdurrahman said the explosion early on Thursday has been heard across the capital, jolting residents awake.

He said the explosion is reported to have occurred near the Damascus airport road.

Activist-operated Diary of a Mortar, which reports from Damascus, said the explosion near the airport road was followed by flames rising above the area. A pro-government site Damascus Now said the explosion was near the city's Seventh Bridge, which leads to the airport road.

A regional intelligence source told Reuters that Israeli forces had struck an arms depot belonging to the Lebanese Hezbollah group.

Yesterday France's foreign minister, Jean-Marc Ayrault, said his country's intelligence service had proof a recent chemical weapons attack in Syria had been carried out by Bashar al-Assad's government.

