Washington has made it clear that it holds Russia responsible for an airstrike on an aid convoy near Aleppo that killed at least 12 people, crushing hopes of further co-operation between the superpowers in the Syrian civil war.

“We don’t know at this point whether it was the Russians or the regime. In either case, the Russians have the responsibility certainly to restrain – refrain from taking such action themselves, but they also have the responsibility to keep the regime from doing it,” a US State Department statement said.

UN officials said the UN and Red Crescent convoy was delivering assistance to the town of Uram al-Kubra, west of Aleppo city, when it was struck on Monday night. At least 18 of the 31 trucks in the convoy were hit in the strike, which was carried out by either Syrian or Russian forces.

A Red Crescent warehouse and health clinic were also seriously damaged in the attack. A video from the volunteer rescue group the Syrian Civil Defence, or the White Helmets, shows several vehicles on fire as ambulances arrive at the scene.

UN humanitarian chief Stephen O'Brien said all warring parties had received notification of the convoy, which was carrying aid for about 78,000 people, warning that if the volunteers and aid workers were deliberately targeted “it would amount to a war crime.”

The attack comes as the seven-day ceasefire in the Syrian civil war expires. The truce between the Syrian opposition and government forces has already been severely tested by multiple violations, including President Bashar al-Assad's refusal to let aid enter Aleppo as per the terms of the deal.

A week in Aleppo - witnessing the fierce battle for Syria's largest city







1/6 A woman walks through rubble from a building destroyed by shelling from forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad in downtown Aleppo REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2/6 A Free Syrian Army fighter gestures during a fight with forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad in downtown Aleppo REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

3/6 Members of the Free Syrian Army ride on pick-up trucks in Aleppo's district of Salheddine REUTERS/Abdel Razzak al-Halabi

4/6 The body of a civilian, whom activists say was killed by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, is seen in front of the wreckage of a bus in Aleppo's district of Salheddine REUTERS/Abdel Razzak al-Halabi

5/6 A Free Syrian Army fighter is wounded during a fight with forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad in downtown Aleppo REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

6/6 A man carries belongings from his shop destroyed by shelling from forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad in downtown Aleppo REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Relations were already strained between the US, which backs some rebel groups in Syria, and Russia, an ally of the Syrian government, after a US coalition-led airstrike near Isis territory killed at least 62 government soldiers on Saturday.

Earlier on Monday both the US and Russia had suggested the ceasefire, which technically ended at 11.59pm on Sunday and is supposed to renew every 48 hours, could still be salvaged.

But late Monday night, US State Department spokesperson John Kirby called the convoy attack an “egregious violation” of the ceasefire and said the US will have to “reassess the future prospects for cooperation with Russia.”

Elsewhere at least 20 civilians, including a one-year-old girl, were killed in fresh airstrikes on rebel-held parts of Aleppo city and surrounding areas on Monday, according to the Observatory. Russia said government positions in southwest Aleppo came under attack from militant groups, including a massive barrage of rockets.

The week-old ceasefire had brought a brief respite to at least some parts the war-torn country.

Its future will be at the top of the agenda of a meeting in New York on Tuesday of about 20 countries supporting opposing sides in the Syria conflict, including the US and Russia, that belong to the International Syria Support Group.