What is happening in Aleppo is worse than "a slaughterhouse", UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon has said.

Two hospitals in besieged east Aleppo were hit by Russian and Syrian air strikes on Wednesday, amid a renewed assault on the city.

Seven people were killed and at least one of the hospitals is out of service following the bombings, which also hit a bread distribution centre.

​The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said six people were killed outside the bread distribution centre.

Speaking to the UN Security Council just hours after the hospitals had been bombed, Mr Ki-moon implicitly accused Syria and Russia of committing war crimes.

"Let us be clear: Those using ever more destructive weapons know exactly what they are doing. They know they are committing war crimes," he said.

Syria's government is conducting a major offensive in Aleppo in a renewed attempt to take back rebel-held neighbourhoods after a US-Russia ceasefire broke down.

"Imagine the destruction," Mr Ki-moon continued. "People with their limbs blown off, children in terrible pain with no relief, infected, suffering, dying. With nowhere to go and no end in sight.

"Imagine a slaughterhouse. This is worse. Even a slaughterhouse is more humane."

1/10 Volunteers from Syria Civil Defence, also known as the White Helmets, help civilians after Russia carried out its first airstrikes in Syria

2/10 The aftermath of Russian airstrike in Talbiseh, Syria

3/10 Smoke billows from buildings in Talbiseh, in Homs province, western Syria, after airstrikes by Russian warplanes AP

4/10 Russian Air Forces carry out an air strike in the ISIS controlled Al-Raqqah Governorate. Russia's KAB-500s bombs completely destroy the Liwa al-Haqq command unit

5/10 Caspian Flotilla of the Russian Navy firing Kalibr cruise missiles against remote Isis targets in Syria

6/10 Caspian Flotilla of the Russian Navy firing Kalibr cruise missiles against remote Isis targets in Syria, a thousand kilometres away. The targets include ammunition factories, ammunition and fuel depots, command centres, and training camps

7/10 Russia claimed it hit eight Isis targets, including a "terrorist HQ and co-ordination centre" that was completely destroyed

8/10 A release from the Russian defence ministry purportedly showing targets in Syria being hit

9/10 A video grab taken from the footage made available on the Russian Defence Ministry's official website, purporting to show an airstrike in Syria

10/10 Russia launched air strikes in war-torn Syria, its first military engagement outside the former Soviet Union since the occupation of Afghanistan in 1979. Russian warplanes carried out strikes in three Syrian provinces along with regime aircraft as Putin seeks to steal US President Barack Obama's thunder by pushing a rival plan to defeat Isis militants in Syria

Mr Ki-moon urged the Security Council to take "decisive steps" to protect health facilities and medical staff.

Russia's deputy UN ambassador Evgeny Zagaynov told the council that Syria and Russia are being blamed for "the majority of strikes on civilian facilities in Syria" - including Wednesday's hospital bombings in Aleppo - without any independent investigation and verification.

He said similar unacceptable incidents have resulted from "the destabilizing policy carried out by the US and its allies," and cited last October's US military attack on a Doctors Without Borders trauma hospital in the Afghan city of Kunduz which killed 14 staff and 28 patients and caretakers, noting that although the US took responsibility, those responsible are still at work.

At least 96 children have been killed and 223 injured since last Friday, the UN children's agency said on Wednesday.

Children in the city are "trapped in a living nightmare," UNICEF deputy executive director Justin Forsyth said, adding that the shock and suffering among children "is definitely the worst we have seen".

Additional reporting by agencies