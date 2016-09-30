Footage has emerged of a Syrian rescue worker breaking down in tears after rescuing a child from the aftermath of an air strike in rebel-held Idlib city.

After digging for four hours, a member of the Syrian Civil Defence, volunteer first responders also known as the White Helmets, carries the girl from the rubble to a waiting ambulance.

The video shows the civilian volunteer clutching the girl to his chest as medics wipe the blood and dust from her face.

She is said to be as young as one month old.

In pictures: Syria air strikes (2014)







19 show all In pictures: Syria air strikes (2014)



































1/19 Syria Syrian citizens check a damaged house that targeted by the coalition airstrikes, in the village of Kfar Derian, a base for the al-Qaida-linked Nusra Front, a rival of the Isis group, between the northern province of Aleppo and Idlib

2/19 Syria A Syrian boy (L) looking at a destroyed car that activists say was targeted by the coalition airstrikes, in the village of Kfar Derian, a base for the al-Qaida-linked Nusra Front, a rival of the Islamic State group, between the northern province of Aleppo and Idlib

3/19 Syria Parts of a missile that activists say was fired by coalition airstrikes, in the village of Kfar Derian, a base for the al-Qaida-linked Nusra Front, a rival of the Isis group, between the northern province of Aleppo and Idlib

4/19 Syria Tthe guided-missile destroyer USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51) launching Tomahawk cruise missiles against Isis targets

5/19 Syria The USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51) launches a Tomahawk cruise missiles in the Red Sea, to conduct strike missions against Isis group targets in Syria

6/19 Syria The guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) launching a Tomahawk cruise missile against Isis targets in Syria, as seen from the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) in the Arabian Gulf

7/19 Syria US navy sailors standing watch on the bridge while Tomahawk cruise missiles are launched against Isis targets in Syria, aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58), in the Arabian Gulf

8/19 Syria The US-led airstrikes in Syria against Isis targets in and around the city of Raqqa

9/19 Syria A fighter from the Isis group holds a piece of what the IS is saying is a US drone that crashed into a communications tower in the Syrian city of Raqqa

10/19 Syria Fighters from the Isis organisation pray at the spot where the jihadist group said a US drone crashed into a communications tower in the Syrian city of Raqqa

11/19 Syria Fighters from the Isis group load a van with parts that they said was a US drone that crashed into a communications tower in the Syrian city of Raqqa

12/19 Syria Fighters from the Isis group load a van with parts that they said was a US drone that crashed into a communications tower in Raqqa

13/19 Syria Fighters from the Isis group gesture as they load a van with parts that they said was a US drone that crashed into a communications tower in Raqqa. A US-led coalition on carried out its first air strikes and missile attacks against jihadist positions in Syria, with Damascus saying it had been informed by Washington before the operation began

14/19 Syria A Syrian man rides his bike past a communications tower that was destroyed after a US drone crashed into it, according to fighters with the Isis group, in the Syrian city of Raqqa

15/19 Syria People inspect a shop damaged after what Isis militants say was a U.S. drone crashed into a communication station nearby in Raqqa

16/19 Syria A man holds the remains of what Isis militants say was a U.S. drone which crashed in Raqqa

17/19 Syria Resident gather in the back of a van the remains of what Isis militants say was a drone which crashed in Raqqa

18/19 Syria A man inspects the remains of what Isismilitants say was a U.S. drone which crashed into a communication tower in Raqqa

19/19 Syria A man inspects the remains of what Isis militants say was a U.S. drone which crashed in Raqqa

In the video, she appears to cough and splutter as medics place a bandage on her head.

The volunteer then carries the girl into a hospital and takes her to a hospital bed.

In an interview after the emotive footage was taken, the first responder describes how the White Helmets were searching under the rubble for four hours before they found the baby.

He says he could her her crying and couldn't believe she survived the ordeal.

The White Helmets have been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for their life-saving work rescuing the victims of air strikes in Syrian war zones.

Other contenders include Greek islanders who have aided Syrian refugees.