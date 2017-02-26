Taliban leader urges Afghans to plant trees for 'the worldly good'

The Taliban in Afghanistan have used a rare public statement in the name of its leader, Haibatullah Akhundzada, to call on Afghans to plant more trees for worldly and other-worldly good.

Official Taliban outlets released the “special message” under Akhundzada's name, an uncommon move for the group that has recently published unsigned statements on a range of issues such as civilian casualties, upcoming military operations, and the anniversary of the withdrawal of Soviet troops in the 1980s.

Akhundzada, a cleric, is believed to have been in hiding since becoming Taliban leader in May 2016 following the death of his predecessor in a US drone strike in Pakistan.

In the statement, he urged Afghan civilians and Taliban fighters to “plant one or several fruit or non-fruit trees for the beautification of Earth and the benefit of almighty Allah's creations.”

Published in four languages, including English, Akhundzada said that, “the Mujahideen and beloved countrymen must join hands in tree planting.”

The statement does point out that the Taliban remain, “actively engaged in a struggle against foreign invaders and their hirelings” — a reference to the Kabul government that the militant group seeks to overthrow.

The Taliban has been waging an insurgency against the government in Kabul and its Nato coalition backers since being ousted from power in a US-led military intervention in 2001.

Since the withdrawal of most foreign combat troops in 2014, the Taliban has made slow but steady gains, now controlling or contesting more than 40 per cent of Afghanistan.

World news in pictures







41 show all World news in pictures















































































1/41 23 February 2017 Zahra Lari of UAE at the Asian Winter Games - Ladies Short Program- Makomanai Indoor Skating Rink, Sapporo, Japan Reuters

2/41 23 February 2017 Zahra Lari of UAE in action at the Asian Winter Games - Ladies Short Program - Makomanai Indoor Skating Rink, Sapporo, Japan Reuters

3/41 23 February 2017 Pakistani security officials inspect the scene of a bomb blast in Lahore, Pakistan. At least 8 people were killed and more than 30 injured in the incident EPA

4/41 23 February 2017 A Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO) employee speaks to members of the media in front of a monitor in the refrigerator building at the company's Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant in Okuma, Fukushima, Japan EPA

5/41 23 February 2017 Workers wearing protective suits and masks are seen through a bus window at Tokyo Electric Power Co.'s (TEPCO) Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant in Okuma, Fukushima, Japan EPA

6/41 23 February 2017 French firemen try to extinguish burning dustbins as students gather during a demonstration against police brutality, following the alleged rape of Theo, outside the 'Lycee Voltaire' secondary school in Paris Getty Images

7/41 23 February 2017 French anti riot police officers try to disperse students who protest against police brutality, following the alleged rape of Theo, outside the 'Lycee Voltaire' secondary school in Paris Getty Images

8/41 23 February 2017 Students stand on a barricade made with dustbins as they protest against police brutality, following the alleged rape of Theo, outside the 'Lycee Dorian' secondary school in Paris Getty Images

9/41 23 February 2017 Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and Russia's President Vladimir Putin attend a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow's Alexander Garden on Defender of the Fatherland Day Getty Images

10/41 23 February 2017 Members of the Palestinian community and their supporters gather to rally against a state visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Sydney AP

11/41 22 February 2017 Families are registered as they wait in line to receive aid from WFP, 'World Food Programme' at the Bidi Bidi refugee camp The continued flow of refugees from South Sudan, is putting pressure on the many humanitarian partners, and their capacity to cope with the crisis. The United Nations have said that more than 1.5 million asylum seekers have taken refuge in Uganda, since civil war erupted in South Sudan in December 2013in Arua, Uganda. Getty Images

12/41 22 February 2017 Food is distributed by WFP, 'World Food Programme' at the Bidi Bidi refugee camp in Arua, Uganda. The continued flow of refugees from South Sudan, is putting pressure on the many humanitarian partners, and their capacity to cope with the crisis Getty Images

13/41 22 February 2017 Protesters then took to Euclid Street, blocking traffic and marching north toward Ball Road, where they congregated in the intersection for several minutes in Anaheim, California. A Los Angeles policeman is under investigation after a video appears to show him firing a single round during an off-duty tussle with a 13-year-old boy. No one was injured but two teenagers were arrested after the incident, which spurred dozens of people to protest against police in the streets of Anaheim, where the officer lives and the confrontation occurred AP

14/41 22 February 2017 Opponents of the Dakota Access oil pipeline march out of their main camp near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, US Rex

15/41 22 February 2017 Police confront protesters refusing to evacuate the main opposition camp against the Dakota Access oil pipeline near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, US Reuters

16/41 22 February 2017 A structure burns after being set alight by protesters preparing to evacuate the main opposition camp against the Dakota Access oil pipeline near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, US Reuters

17/41 22 February 2017 A boy, who just fled a village controlled by Islamic State fighters cries as he sits with his family inside a bus before heading to the camp at Hammam Ali south of Mosul, Iraq Reuters

18/41 21 February 2017 A portrait of Russia's Ambassador to the UN Vitaly Churkin placed at the Foreign Ministry guest house in Moscow, Russia EPA

19/41 21 February 2017 Police, firefighters and people stand next to the body of a bodyboarder killed by a shark, covered by a white cloth on a beach in Saint-Andre, on the French Reunion Island in the Indian Ocean. A 26 year-old bodyboarder was attacked by a shark while bodyboarding in a dangerous water area on February 21, 2017 off Saint-Andre. The man had his femoral artery cut off and bled to death, according to firefighters Getty Images

20/41 21 February 2017 Firefighters carry the body of a bodyboarder killed by a shark, as members of the French emergency medical services SAMU watch on a beach in Saint-Andre, on the French Reunion Island in the Indian Ocean. A 26 year-old bodyboarder was attacked by a shark while bodyboarding in a dangerous water area off Saint-Andre. The man had his femoral artery cut off and bled to death, according to firefighters Getty Images

21/41 21 February 2017 A 23 year old terror suspect sits in the dock after masked police officers lead him into the court room in Salzburg, Austria. The Syrian man is accused of being member of the Islamic State organization AP

22/41 21 February 2017 Iraqi rapid response forces take their position during a battle with Islamic State militants in village of Albu Saif, south of Mosul, Iraq Reuters

23/41 21 February 2017 Smoke rises after a rocket fired by Iraqi forces in Albu Saif hit village held by Islamic State militants south of Mosul, Iraq Reuters

24/41 21 February 2017 Smoke and flames after a twin-engined Beechcraft plane crashed into a shopping centre just after take-off from Essendon Fields airport near Melbourne. A light aircraft smashed into shops and exploded into a "massive fireball" killing all five on board, including four US passengers reportedly golfers on the trip of a lifetime, officials in Australia said Getty Images

25/41 21 February 2017 A Pakistani soldier stands guard as a shopkeeper examines damage at the site of a court complex after multiple Taliban suicide bomb attacks in the Tangi area of Charsadda district Getty Images

26/41 21 February 2017 Pakistani soldiers stand guard at the site of a court complex after multiple Taliban suicide bomb attacks in the Tangi area of Charsadda district. At least five people were killed when multiple Taliban suicide bombers attacked a court complex in Pakistan Getty Images

27/41 21 February 2017 British national David Taylor is escorted to his trial at a court in Denpasar on Indonesia's resort island of Bali. A British man and an Australian woman have been charged with eight years of prison for group assault resulting in the death of a police man Getty Images

28/41 21 February 2017 Australian national Sara Connor is brought from a holding cell to a courtrooom to attend her trial in Denpasar on Indonesia's resort island of Bali. A British man and an Australian woman have been charged with eight years of prison for group assault resulting in the death of a police man Getty Images

29/41 20 February 2017 Fire and smoke billow following a reported car bomb explosion at a Syrian pro-government position during clashes between rebel fighters and regime forces to take control of an area in the southern city of Daraa Getty Images

30/41 20 February 2017 Smoke billows following a reported car bomb explosion at a Syrian pro-government position during clashes between rebel fighters and regime forces to take control of an area in the southern city of Daraa Getty Images

31/41 20 February 2017 Thai police display seized drugs worth 37 million USD during a media presentation at their Bangkok headquarters Getty Images

32/41 20 February 2017 A village official looks at the wreckage of a bus that lost it's brakes and killed more than a dozen passengers on a downhill road in Tanay, Rizal province, east of Manila AP

33/41 20 February 2017 Judy Ann Bautista, 18, who was injured in a bus accident, is assisted after being transferred to a hospital in Marikina, east of Manila, Philippines EPA

34/41 20 February 2017 A woman grieves inside the San Isidro Funeral Homes beside the body of her daughter as it lies with some of the passengers killed after a bus lost it's brakes on a downhill road in Tanay, Rizal province east of Manila AP

35/41 20 February 2017 Turkish soldiers accused of attempting to assassinate President Tayyip Erdogan on the night of the failed last year's July 15 coup, are escorted by gendarmes as they arrive for the first hearing of the trial in Mugla, Turkey Reuters

36/41 20 February 2017 Journalists take pictures of former Hong Kong Chief Executive Donald Tsang inside a prison van leaving the High Court in Hong Kong, China Reuters

37/41 19 February 2017 Revellers dressed in traditional Afro-Brazilian Baianas stand during a pre-Carnival washing ritual called Lavagem at the Sambodrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The ceremony is meant to deliver positive spirit and luck during Carnival celebrations Getty Images

38/41 19 February 2017 A boy takes selfies with Pope Francis during a visit at the parish of St. Mary Josefa of the Heart of Jesus in Rome Reuters

39/41 19 February 2017 People take part in a rally called 'I Am A Muslim Too' in a show of solidarity with American Muslims at Times Square in New York City Getty Images

40/41 19 February 2017 Muslim woman pray as they pause from protesting against US President Donald Trump in Chicago, Illinois Getty Images

41/41 19 February 2017 A Muslim man kneels on Broadway Ave. as he takes part in afternoon prayers during an "I am Muslim Too" rally in Times Square, Manhattan, New York Reuters

While the Taliban is mostly known for its insurgent attacks, it has political aspirations and has often worked to provide basic services and assert connections in communities in areas it controls.

Akhundzada, who was reported to have spent 15 years teaching at a mosque in Pakistan, interpreted verses of the Quran in his call for more trees in the arid country.

“Planting trees and agriculture are considered actions which hold both worldly good and benefit as well as immense rewards in the hereafter,” Akhundzada said in the statement.

Shah Hussain Murtazawi, deputy spokesman for Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, dismissed the statement as an attempt to “deceive public opinion” and distract from the Taliban's “crimes and destruction.”

“Since the establishment of the Taliban movement the only things that these people have in their minds are fighting, crimes and destruction,” he said. “How is it possible for the Taliban to think about planting trees or protecting the environment in the country?”

Most of Afghanistan's big cities, including the capital Kabul, are over populated and there are few public green spaces or parks. According to officials from the Afghan Public Health Ministry, up to 4000 citizens die each year in Kabul due to illnesses brought on or exacerbated by air pollution.

Wahid Muzhda, a political analyst in Kabul, said that announcements like this from the Taliban — and other statements where they claim to be building roads and bridges — could be part of a Taliban campaign to show that they would provide enlightened leadership in areas of the country that they control.

Reuters and Associated Press contributed to this report