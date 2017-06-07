Isis has claimed responsibility for twin attacks at the Iranian parliament and the tomb of Ayatollah Khomeini in Tehran, in what would be the first time it has carried out a major terror operation on Iranian soil.

Analyst Charlie Winter said the claim, which appeared on Isis's official news wire Amaq, had "massive implications" for the region.

"Iran's response to this could utterly transform the shape of the war against [Isis], which is, of course, exactly what [Isis] wants," he tweeted.

State media said that 12 people had died in the violence, and 39 more had been injured.

Parliament was in session when four gunmen wielding Kalashnikov rifles stormed the building early on Wednesday, detonating a suicide bomb. Politicians and other staff remained trapped inside, and at least four people were taken hostage, Tasnim news agency said.

Sporadic gunfire could be heard as security services swarmed around parliament's entrances before the interior ministry declared that the assailants had been killed on Wednesday afternoon.

Iran's deputy interior minister Mohammad Hossein Zolfaghari said security forces had managed to surround the attackers, who originally entered parliament's main gate dressed as women before they opened fire, killing all four in a tense stand off.

At least one security guard died in two suicide bombings at the tomb of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the leader of the 1979 Islamic revolution, which was attacked by four more gunmen.

A police officer looks out of the parliament building in central Tehran, Iran, during a terror attack on June 7 2017 (REUTERS)

Isis is at war with Iran-backed forces in Syria and Iraq, and views Shia Islam as heretical. In recent months there has been a marked step up in propaganda targeting majority-Shia Iran on the militant Sunni group's news networks, as well as messaging in Persian aimed at recruiting Iranian Sunnis.

Isis had also called for for increased attacks on unbelievers during Ramadan, during which it says the rewards for jihad in heaven are multiplied.

Wednesday's events in Tehran mark the fourth major attack worldwide claimed by the group since the holy month began on 27 May.

The car ramming and stabbings in London Bridge, bombing of an ice cream shop in Baghdad and storming of a casino in Manila have all been claimed by Isis, as well as the attack on an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester on 22 May.

A further suicide truck bombing in Kabul last week killed at least 90 people, although no claim of responsibility has been made. The Afghan intelligence services believe a wing of the Taliban is to blame.

Isis continues to lose control of territory across Syria and Iraq in the face of US-backed operations to destroy its so-called caliphate.

Experts believe it will increasingly turn towards insurgency and terror tactics around the world to prove its enduring legitimacy.

