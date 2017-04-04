A nightclub in Tunisia has been closed by authorities after a DJ played a track featuring the Islamic call to prayer.

The nightclub, in the town of Nabeul, will “remain closed”, the town’s governor Mnaouar Ouertani said, and an investigation has been launched.

The track was played by Dax J who was appearing at the club as part of Orbit Festival. A video of people dancing to the track was taken and shared widely online, which sparked outrage on social media, the BBC reports.

The governor said the manager of the club has been held for “violation against good morals and public outrage against modesty”.

“We will not allow attacks against religious feelings and the sacred,” Mr Ouertani added.

The Orbit Festival’s organisers apologised in a post on its Facebook page but said they did not take responsibility for any offensive music being played. They said that “Dax J is English and played the track recently in Europe,” adding that he did not realise “it might offend an audience from a Muslim country like ours,” AFP reported.

The DJ apologised for playing the track and said in a statement: "I want to offer my sincere apologies to anyone who may have been offended by music that I played at Orbit Festival in Tunisia on Friday. I played a track which features a 20 second vocal of the “Call To Prayer”.

“For me the “Adhan / Call To Prayer” is a beautiful vocal. It was never my intention to upset or cause offence to anybody, and for this I am sorry.”

The DJ has since closed down his Facebook page and has reportedly received an onslaught of online abuse, including death threats.

Representatives for Dax J declined to comment on the reports.