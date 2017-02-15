UAE launches project to create human settlements on Mars by 2117

The United Arab Emirates has announced an ambitious new project to create livable environments on Mars within the next 100 years.

The Mars 2117 Project was unveiled earlier this week in Dubai by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who rules the emirate.

“The landing of people on other planets has been a longtime dream for humans. Our aim is that the UAE will spearhead international efforts to make this dream a reality,” he said.

India launched 104 satellites into space on one mission

“The new project is a seed that we plant today, and we expect future generations to reap the benefits, driven by its passion to learn to unveil a new knowledge,“ Sheikh Mohammed added.

The country has already invested $5.4 billion (£4.3 billion) it its space agency, created in 2014, which was originally proposed as a Pan-Arab Space Agency similar to Europe’s.

What will a home on Mars look like?

It works in partnership with the National Centre of Space Studies of France and the UK Space Agency.

The Red Planet is one of its focus areas: the UAE’s first mission to the planet, Mars Hope, is due to launch in 2021. If successful it will be the first Arab probe sent into space.

1/7 The MAVEN spacecraft orbiting Mars EPA

2/7 Portions of the Martian surface shot by NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter show many channels from 1 meter to 10 meters wide on a scarp in the Hellas impact basin

3/7 An area on the surface of Mars, approximately 1.5 by three kilometers in size, displaying frosted gullies on a south-facing slope within a crater

4/7 This is the first time that free-flowing water has been directly confirmed on Mars

5/7 100 meter-long streaks called recurring slope lineae flowing downhill on Mars, inferred to have been formed by contemporary flowing water

6/7 Mars true-color globe showing Terra Meridiani

7/7 File handout image of the Phoenix Mars Lander

The Mars 2117 project will begin with an Emirati team of scientists before expanding internationally, a statement said. Over the coming decades it will explore how to travel to the planet faster, as well as how to meet human needs for food, transport and energy on Earth’s neighbour.

The ambitious project announcement was made at Dubai’s fifth annual World Government Summit, which “brings together prominent leaders from the public and private sectors, as well as international thought leaders and pioneers.”