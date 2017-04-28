The British government has refused to deny that it voted in favour of Saudi Arabia's installation on the United Nations Women's Commission, after the Belgian Prime Minister apologised for his country's role in the secret ballot.

A Foreign Office spokesman refused to say how the UK had voted after the oil rich Middle Eastern kingdom had been given a place on the body which is "exclusively dedicated to the promotion of gender equality and the empowerment of women", according to its website.

The country ranks 141/144 for gender equality in the World Economic Forum’s 2016 Global Gender Gap report - third place from the bottom. Women cannot drive and need permission from a male guardian to travel, work, marry, access healthcare and even leave prison.

But it gained the approval of 47 of 54 countries on the UN's economic and social council in a secret ballot earlier this month.

At least five European Union states reportedly cast their ballots for the Middle Eastern kingdom, including Belgium, whose Prime Minister Charles Michel said it was a mistake for his nation to vote in favour of putting Saudi Arabia on the body.

Mr Michel told the Belgian parliament last week's vote came unexpectedly and that a diplomat was forced into a hasty decision without being able properly to consult with colleagues.

"If we could do it again and if we would have the chance to discuss it at government level, I of course would have argued that we not approve this," Mr Michel said. "I regret the vote."

Rothna Begum, a women's rights researcher at Human Rights Watch, told The Independent Saudi Arabia's ascension to the commission was "shocking".

1/10 In October 2014, three lawyers, Dr Abdulrahman al-Subaihi, Bander al-Nogaithan and Abdulrahman al-Rumaih , were sentenced to up to eight years in prison for using Twitter to criticize the Ministry of Justice. AFP/Getty Images

2/10 In March 2015, Yemen’s Sunni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi was forced into exile after a Shia-led insurgency. A Saudi Arabia-led coalition has responded with air strikes in order to reinstate Mr Hadi. It has since been accused of committing war crimes in the country. Getty Images

3/10 Women who supported the Women2Drive campaign, launched in 2011 to challenge the ban on women driving vehicles, faced harassment and intimidation by the authorities. The government warned that women drivers would face arrest. Getty Images

4/10 Members of the Kingdom’s Shia minority, most of whom live in the oil-rich Eastern Province, continue to face discrimination that limits their access to government services and employment. Activists have received death sentences or long prison terms for their alleged participation in protests in 2011 and 2012. Getty Images

5/10 All public gatherings are prohibited under an order issued by the Interior Ministry in 2011. Those defy the ban face arrest, prosecution and imprisonment on charges such as “inciting people against the authorities”. Getty Images

6/10 In March 2014, the Interior Ministry stated that authorities had deported over 370,000 foreign migrants and that 18,000 others were in detention. Thousands of workers were returned to Somalia and other states where they were at risk of human rights abuses, with large numbers also returned to Yemen, in order to open more jobs to Saudi Arabians. Many migrants reported that prior to their deportation they had been packed into overcrowded makeshift detention facilities where they received little food and water and were abused by guards. Getty Images

7/10 The Saudi Arabian authorities continue to deny access to independent human rights organisations like Amnesty International, and they have been known to take punitive action, including through the courts, against activists and family members of victims who contact Amnesty. Getty Images

8/10 Raif Badawi was sentenced to 1000 lashes and 10 years in prison for using his liberal blog to criticise Saudi Arabia’s clerics. He has already received 50 lashes, which have reportedly left him in poor health. Carsten Koall/Getty Images

9/10 Dawood al-Marhoon was arrested aged 17 for participating in an anti-government protest. After refusing to spy on his fellow protestors, he was tortured and forced to sign a blank document that would later contain his ‘confession’. At Dawood’s trial, the prosecution requested death by crucifixion while refusing him a lawyer. Getty Images

10/10 Ali Mohammed al-Nimr was arrested in 2012 aged either 16 or 17 for participating in protests during the Arab spring. His sentence includes beheading and crucifixion. The international community has spoken out against the punishment and has called on Saudi Arabia to stop. He is the nephew of a prominent government dissident. Getty

A Foreign Office spokesman said: "Saudi Arabia remains a Foreign and Commonwealth Office human rights priority country, particularly because of the use of the death penalty, women’s rights and restrictions on freedom of expression, freedom of assembly and freedom of religion or belief.

"We do not shy away from raising human rights concerns with the Saudi Arabia authorities."

A call from The Independent to the Saudi embassy in London went unanswered.