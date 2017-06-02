Yazidi human rights activist bursts into tears on return to her village for the first time in three years

Nadia Murad, the Yazidi woman who so bravely told the world about the horrors inflicted on her people by Isis, has made an emotional return home to her village in northern Iraq for the first time since 2014.

Ms Murad, now 24, broke down in tears hugging her brother, a fighter who alongside the Shia paramilitary Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) managed to liberate Kojo earlier this week.

She also visited her old home, collecting clothing which belonged to her mother, who was killed by Isis because she was considered old to be enslaved.

“I have been waiting for this day for nearly three years,” she told a Reuters photographer embedded with the PMF unit, standing on the rooftop of her old school and looking at her home town.

The rights activist was captured by Isis soldiers after they swept through Iraq from neighbouring Syria three years ago. She was sold as a slave and taken to the city of Mosul, where she endured months of sexual and physical abuse before escaping.

She gained worldwide recognition after testifying at the UN in 2015 about what happened when Isis invaded the village, lining up and shooting around 600 men - including six of her brothers and stepbrothers.

Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Isis in Sinjar town, walk towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, near the Syrian border town of Elierbeh of Al-Hasakah Governorate

Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Isis in Sinjar town, walk towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, near the Syrian border town of Elierbeh of Al-Hasakah Governorate

Displaced Iraqis from the Yazidi community settle at a camp at Derike, Syria. In the camps here, Iraqi refugees have new heroes: Syrian Kurdish fighters who battled militants to carve an escape route to tens of thousands trapped on a mountaintop

A pilot based at RAF Marham entering a Tornado GR4 prior to taking off for the reconnaissance mission over Iraq. Several RAF Tornado jets set off from RAF Marham in Norfolk this afternoon to travel to a "pre-position", from where they will fly to northern Iraq to provide improved surveillance of the situation on the ground. The jets, fitted with Litening III targeting and surveillance pods, will be able to fly over the crisis area to provide intelligence and help with the delivery of humanitarian aid

A British Royal Air Force (RAF) Tornado GR4 aircraft equipped with the Litening III pod from RAF Marham, eastern England, on their arrival at RAF Akrotiri Cyprus for their reconnaissance mission over Iraq

Aid inside a Royal Air Force (RAF) Hercules C130 J aircraft before being airdropped to civilians in Iraq

A Royal Air Force (RAF) Hercules C130 J military transport plane at RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus. Britain made a third round of airdrops of supplies to aid refugees stranded on a mountain in northern Iraq, officials said, as Tornado fighters arrived at an RAF base in Cyprus preparing to provide surveillance support for the humanitarian effort

Royal Air Force (RAF) Tornado GR4 aircraft, flown in from Britain, stand on the tarmac at RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus

A displaced man helps a woman, both from the minority Yazidi sect fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Isis in Sinjar town, as they make their way towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, near the Syrian border town of Elierbeh of Al-Hasakah Governorate

Iraqis including Turkmen, Shabaks, Kurds, Yezidis and Christians, fleeing from assaults of army groups led by Isis, take shelter at Bahirka Camp in Arbil

Displaced Iraqis from the Yazidi community look for clothes to wear among items provided by a charity organization at the Nowruz camp in Derike, Syria

Displaced Iraqis from the Yazidi community gather for food at the Nowruz camp in Derike, Syria

Displaced Iraqis from the Yazidi community gather for food at the Nowruz camp in Derike, Syria

Syrian Kurdish Peshmerga fighters take a sick Iraqi Yazidi woman to the clinic at Nowruz camp in Derike, Syria

Sick displaced Iraqis from the Yazidi community wait for treatment at a clinic at Nowruz camp in Derike, Syria

“We hoped our fate would be to be killed like the men instead of being sold and raped by Syrians, Iraqis... Tunisians and Europeans,” Ms Murad said.

Since escaping Ms Murad has become an advocate for the Yazidis and for refugee and women's rights in general. In 2016, she and another Yazidi woman, Lamiya Aji Bashar, received the European Parliament's Sakharov Prize for freedom of thought.

The UN believes the crimes committed against Iraq’s Yazidi religious minority - whom the group considers devil worshippers - amount to a genocide.

Ms Murad is lobbying the Iraqi government and UN for an investigation and official documentation of the thousands of unmarked graves which litter the region.

Isis’ stronghold of Mosul is about to fall to US-backed Iraqi coalition troops, and the organisation has been dislodged from much of Sinjar, the province which most Yazidis call home.

While it may be defeated as a land-holding force, it is expected the group will morph into an insurgency, creating instability in Iraq for many years to come.

Reuters contributed reporting