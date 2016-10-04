Yemen faces famine amid banking crisis and port blockades

Intensive care wards in Yemen's hospitals are filled with emaciated children hooked up to monitors and drips - victims of food shortages that could get even worse due to a reorganisation of the central bank that is worrying importers.

With food ships finding it hard to get into Yemen's ports due to a virtual blockade by the Saudi-led coalition that has backed the government during an 18-month civil war, over half the country's 28 million people already do not have enough to eat, according to the United Nations.

Yemen's exiled president, Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, last month ordered the central bank's headquarters to be moved from the capital Sanaa, controlled by Houthi rebels in the north, to the southern port of Aden, which is held by the government. He also appointed a new governor, a member of his government who has said the bank has no money.

Trade sources involved in importing food to the Arab peninsula's poorest country say this decision will leave them financially exposed and make it harder to bring in supplies.

Diplomats and aid officials believe the crisis surrounding the central bank could adversely affect ordinary Yemenis.

“The politicisation of the central bank and attempts by the parties in the conflict to use it as a tool to hurt one another ... threaten to push the poorest over the edge,” said Richard Stanforth, humanitarian policy adviser with Oxfam.

“Everything is stacked against the people on the brink of starvation in Yemen.”

The effects of food shortages can already be seen. At the children's emergency unit at the Thawra hospital in the port of Hodaida, tiny patients with skin sagging over their bones writhe in beds. Hallways and waiting rooms are crowded with parents seeking help for their hungry and dying children.

Salem Issa, 6, rests his stick-thin limbs on a hospital bed as his mother watches over him. “I have a sick child, I used to feed him biscuits, but he's sick, he won't eat,” she said.

A nurse said the ward began taking in around 10 to 20 cases in April, but now struggles with 120 patients per month.

The World Food Programme says half Yemen's children under five are stunted, meaning they are too short for their age because of chronic malnutrition.

Importers struggling

In July, Reuters reported that importers were already struggling to buy food from abroad because $260 million worth of their funds were frozen in Yemeni banks, while Western banks had cut credit lines.

Since then, importers have guaranteed much of the risk of financing shipments themselves.

The decision to move the central bank, seen as the last impartial bastion of the country's financial system which has helped keep the economy afloat in wartime, is viewed as a major blow for suppliers who are mistrustful of the decision and expect even more chaos ahead. Foreign exchange is already scarce and the sources do not have confidence in the new governor.

All of this will lead to further food disruptions and more hardship for Yemenis already facing impending famine, according to the trade sources.

“We have begun to cancel our forward contracts - it's just impossible to trade when there is no financial system in place. There is no coverage from the central bank where we can trust them or know them,” said one source.

“This leaves anyone bringing in cargoes completely exposed,” added the source, who declined to be identified due to the worsening security situation and fear of reprisals.

Shipping data showed at least nine vessels carrying supplies such as wheat and sugar were on the way to the Yemeni ports of Hodaida and Salif, but the source said there were worries for forward shipments for late October and November.

A second trade source also active in Yemen confirmed the growing difficulties.

“Western banks are not willing to process payments and the whole system is freezing up. It is an ever growing struggle to do anything commercial,” the second source said.

“Obtaining foreign exchange has to be done through currency smuggling. Yemen is like a country of smugglers now - this is unacceptable.”

Dwindling reserves

The old central bank in the capital Sanaa used Yemen's dwindling foreign exchange reserves to guarantee shipments into a country which imports 90 percent of its food.

But Hadi disliked the bank paying salaries to his foes in the army and the Iran-aligned Houthi movement opposed to his internationally recognised government.

Struggling to advance on the battlefield and keen to undermine the Houthis, Hadi dismissed the bank's governor, Mohamed Bin Humam, named Finance Minister Monasser Al Quaiti in his place and decreed the bank be moved to Aden.

It was a sudden decision that aroused suspicion among traders.

“The governor Humam enjoyed the confidence of all parties since he was clearly independent and working in the best interests of Yemen. To now appoint a minister of finance of the government is a retrograde step and none of the traders have any confidence in him or in the bank in Aden,” the first trade source said.

The new governor of the central bank did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Quaiti told the Saudi-owned Asharq al-Awsat newspaper on Thursday he had inherited a bank with no money, but he pledged to keep it independent.

Ibrahim Mahmoud, of Yemen's Social Development Fund, said only an improvement in the country's financial system and an emergency aid effort could stop the spread of hunger.

World news in pictures







29 show all World news in pictures























































1/29 4th October 2016 Pope Francis talks with a firefighter in front of rubble, with the standing bell tower in the background, of the quake-struck town of Amatrice, Italy AP

2/29 3rd October 2016 Sculptures made entirely of Lego bricks, created by contemporary artist Nathan Sawaya, are seen at the White House in Washington AP

3/29 3rd October 2016 A woman protects herself from rain as Hurricane Matthew approaches in Les Cayes, Haiti Reuters

4/29 3rd October 2016 A man sleeps on a cot inside the National Arena, the main disaster shelter in Kingston, Jamaica before the passage of Hurricane Matthew Getty

5/29 3rd October 2016 A general view as Hurricane Matthew approaches Port-au-Prince, Haiti Reuters

6/29 3rd October 2016 Families settle into their seats aboard a Boeing C-17A Globemaster III aircraft for evacuation from Naval Station Guantanamo Bay ahead of Hurricane Matthew, in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba October 2, 2016 in a photo provided by the U.S. Navy. The United States was airlifting some 700 spouses and children to Florida from its Guantanamo Bay naval base. Prisoners and service personnel would remain Reuters

7/29 3rd October 2016 German Chancellor Angela Merkel greets members of miners's association at the Theaterplatz during celebrations marking the German Unification Day in Dresden, Germany. Reuters

8/29 3rd October 2016 United Nations secretary-General Ban Ki-moon switches on the jet d'eau (water fountain) next to his wife Yoo Soon-taek in Geneva, Switzerland. Reuters

9/29 3rd October 2016 A pensioner stands in front of riot police after they used pepper spray during a demonstration by retirees taking part in an anti-austerity protest against pension cuts in central Athens near the prime minister's office. Getty

10/29 3rd October 2016 Base jumpers leap from the 300-metre high skydeck of Malaysia's landmark Kuala Lumpur Tower against the backdrop of the city's skyline during the annual International KL Tower Base-Jump event. Getty

11/29 2nd October 2016 U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton boards her campaign plane in Charlotte, North Carolina, United States. Reuters

12/29 2nd October 2016 A man carries an injured boy after an airstrike in the rebel held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria Reuters

13/29 2nd October 2016 Colla Jove Xiquets de Tarragona start to form a human tower called "castell" during a biannual competition in Tarragona city, Spain. Reuters

14/29 2nd October 2016 Castellers de Vilafranca form a human tower called "castell" during a biannual competition in Tarragona city, Spain. Reuters

15/29 2nd October 2016 Protestors run from tear gas launched by security personnel during the Irecha, the thanks giving festival of the Oromo people in Bishoftu town of Oromia region, Ethiopia. Reuters

16/29 2nd October 2016 Archbishop of Rouen and Primate of Normandy Mgr Dominique Lebrun carries a Crucifix as he leads a procession, under security measures, to the memory of slain French priest, Father Jacques Hamel, in Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray, France. Father Jacques Hamel was killed in July in an attack on the church, near Rouen, that was carried out by assailants linked to Islamic State. Reuters

17/29 2nd October 2016 A supporter of "Si" vote cries after the nation voted "NO" in a referendum on a peace deal between the government and Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebels, at Bolivar Square in Bogota, Colombia. Reuters

18/29 2nd October 2016 Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos casts his vote in a referendum on a peace deal between the government and Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebels at Bolivar Square in Bogota, Colombia. Reuters

19/29 2nd October 2016 Hungarian women wearing traditional costume leave a voting booth at a polling station during a referendum on EU migrant quotas in Veresegyhaz, Hungary. Reuters

20/29 2nd October 2016 Traffic moves slowly as heavy rains caused by the outer rain bands of Hurricane Matthew move into Kingston, Jamaica. Reuters

21/29 2nd October 2016 Workers collect dead fishes floating in the polluted West Lake in Hanoi, Vietnam. Reuters

22/29 2nd October 2016 A Thai worker walks on wires as he deploys a net over a greenhouse in Nir Etzion near the northern Israeli city of Haifa. Reuters

23/29 2nd October 2016 Aerial view of tourists visiting the Hukou Waterfall during the National Day holiday in Yan'an, Shaanxi Province of China. The Hukou Waterfall on the Yellow River attracted thousands of tourists on the second day of the 7-day National Day holiday. Getty

24/29 2nd October 2016 A view of a municipal board building after it was destroyed by Saudi-led air strikes in the northwestern city of Saada, Yemen. Reuters

25/29 2nd October 2016 Smoke rises as Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government take cover during a battle with Islamic State militants in Sirte, Libya. Reuters

26/29 2nd October 2016 Fighters loyal to Libya's Government of National Accord help a wounded comrade after he was shot by an Islamic State (IS) group sniper on the western frontline in Sirte. Getty

27/29 1st October 2016 Sebas Velasco, created on a blank wall of an old house in the district of Praga, in Warsaw, Poland AP

28/29 1st October 2016 Participants begin to break away after helping form a giant pink ribbon to mark the start of breast cancer awareness month, inside the grounds of a military camp in Mexico City. The Guinness World Record for the largest human awareness ribbon is held by a group of 8,264 women who formed a pink ribbon in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in December 2015 AP

29/29 1st October 2016 People watch a flock of birds that was released after the dawn flag-raising ceremony at Tiananmen Square on National Day in Beijing AP

“If there is no direct and immediate intervention on behalf of the international community and state organizations, we could be threatened by famine and a humanitarian catastrophe.”

Even though moving the central bank seemed to be aimed at hurting the Houthis, Yemeni economic officials and diplomats say the group has its own financial resources.

Losing out on $100 million in salaries to its fighters as suggested by the new bank governor may hurt the Houthis, but the bank's closure in Sanaa is likely to hurt ordinary people already suffering from a collapse in the economy due to the war.

“It risks leaving the salaries of more than a million Yemenis unpaid. There may be a long-term effect on the Houthis, but the immediate effect will be on normal people trying to put food on the table,” Yemeni economic analyst Amal Nasser said.

Reuters.