Yemen has withdrawn its permission for the US to conduct special operations missions in the country after the raid on an al-Qaeda base last month which killed up to 30 civilians and a US Navy Seal.

There has been widespread anger in Yemen at the reported loss of life in a ground raid in which “almost everything went wrong,” as one US military official described it, leading Yemeni officials to suspend the counter-terror programme.

Neither Yemen nor the US have officially announced the decision, which was reported by the New York Times, citing unnamed American officials.

The world has forgotten the Yemen war, says senior UN humanitarian official

It is also unclear whether Mr Trump’s proposed travel ban for citizens of Yemen and six other Muslim countries - which is currently being challenged in federal courts - had any bearing on the reported decision.

The ban on US operations is a set back for the new president, who made much of his promise on the campaign trail to be “tough on Isis” and other religious extremism.

The botched January 29 operation was planned under Barack Obama, but the White House later clarified it had been reviewed and approved by the Trump administration.

As well as the reported civilian casualties and the death of 36-year-old Navy Seal Owen Williams, the MV-22 Osprey used apparently landed hard, injuring those on board, and had to be destroyed.

The mission, which White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has continually defended as success, had originally been intended to capture intelligence and computer equipment.

Yemen is currently in the grips of an almost two-year long civil war which has pitted Shia Houthi rebels against the internationally recognised exiled government.

Extremist groups such as al-Qaeda have taken advantage of the chaos, establishing several strongholds in the country.