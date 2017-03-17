More than 30 Somali refugees have been killed in an attack on a boat off the coast of Yemen while attempting to flee the country's brutal civil war.

Coastguard authorities in the Houthi rebel stronghold of Hodeidah said a helicopter gunship attacked the vessel they were travelling on in the Red Sea.

A Yemeni people smuggler who survived the attack said the boat had set sail overnight, aiming to cross the Red Sea to Sudan.

Al-Hassan Ghaleb Mohammed said women and children were among his passengers from the port of Arra, along the southern coastline in Yemen's Hodeida province.

African migrants on a boat in the southern port city of Aden on 26 September 2016, before being deported to Somalia. (AFP/Getty Images)

He told the Associated Press their boat had travelled around 30 miles from shore when the helicopter gunship approached and opened fire, sparking panic on board.

They finally managed to hold up torches to show they were civilian migrants, when he said the helicopter stopped firing.

Photos that were too graphic to publish showed the bodies of women and men in civilian clothes lying on top of one another in the partially destroyed boat, their belongings splattered with blood. Children were believed to be among the dead.

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said at least 32 people had been killed and 30 more injured out of around 140 people on board.

Mohamed al-Alay told Reuters the refugees, carrying official UN documents, were on their way from Yemen to Sudan when they were attacked by an Apache helicopter near the Bab el-Mandeb strait.

Houthi rebels accused the Saudi-led air coalition of carrying out the attack, following heavy bombardment in the area, where it accuses Shia fighters of smuggling weapons into Hodeida in small boats.

The UNHCR said it was “deeply distressed” by the casualties and called for all parties in the Yemeni civil war to protect civilians in accordance with international law.

“UNHCR is appalled by this tragic incident, the latest in which civilians continue to disproportionately bear the brunt of conflict in Yemen,” a spokesperson said.

“UNHCR has been following up to provide urgent assistance and support to the survivors and to the families of those deceased.”

The agency warned that conditions in Yemen were continuing to deteriorate, forcing asylum seekers to leave the country and move north.

A sailor who had been operating the boat, Ibrahim Ali Zeyad, said 80 refugees had been rescued after the incident.

The boat was passing through waters between Yemen and Eritrea and Djibouti, which sits on Somalia's northern border.

It was not immediately clear who carried out the attack, although Saudi forces are known to deploy Apache helicopters as part of their air campaign in support of President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.

The coastal province of Hodeidah has come under heavy bombardment in recent years as a stronghold of Houthi rebels, who are fighting the internationally-recognised government alongside forces loyal to former President Ali Abdullah Saleh.

Yemen's civil war, which is about to enter its third year of bloodshed, has allowed terrorist groups including Isis and al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula to seize territory and carry out attacks.

Despite violence that has left more than 10,000 people dead and 17 million facing starvation, African migrants seeking work in Saudi Arabia have continued using Yemen as a transit point.

An estimated 500,000 Somalis were living in Yemen in 2015, with 230 registered refugees fleeing their home country’s conflict.

Oxfam warned that with the conflict worsening, Somalis were being displaced for a second time, joining thousands of people attempting to flee on boats to the Horn of Africa.

Almost 1 million Somalis are displaced in surrounding countries and 1.1 million inside the country itself according to the UN, which said the three-decade-long refugee crisis is “among the most protracted in the world”.

Somali refugees were previously killed in Yemen during a brief conflict between northern and southern forces in 1994, when hundreds died after their camp was caught in the crossfire.

Additional reporting by agencies