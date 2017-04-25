More than 10,000 dead. Approximately 19million people in desperate need of humanitarian aid, including 7.3million on the brink of famine.

The figures in Yemen’s two-year-old civil war are staggering - but they don’t convey the daily suffering of civilians.

“The numbers do not show the human aspect. Unlike Syria, where news about the devastation and death makes it to the media very quickly, Yemenis suffer in silence,” said Sherine El Taraboulsi-McCarthy, a Research Fellow at the Overseas Development Institute.

The child victims of Yemen’s civil war

With the country’s airports as well as land and sea borders controlled by neighbouring Saudi Arabia, no Yemeni refugees are fleeing to Europe in their thousands. Without any perceptible impact on the West or overspill of violence, Yemen’s conflict has remained largely invisible.

The UN estimates $2.1bn (£1.6bn) is needed to pull Yemen back from the brink of collapse, but before humanitarians and diplomats gathered in Geneva, Switzerland for an aid summit on Tuesday, just 14 per cent of that had been pledged by donor governments to date.

While the fate of 27million people was discussed by foreigners sitting around the chamber at the UN’s European headquarters, Yemenis trapped by the war struggle on with normal life as well as they can.

Often reduced to cliched descriptors such as ‘the poorest country in the Middle East’, Yemen’s cultural identity - created by its unique position at the crossroads between the Middle East and the African and Asian continents - is far richer and more complex than the reporting on its conflict suggests.

While the modern state, created in 1990, has always been poor and plagued by war, its people are also very resilient.

1/14 Houthi supporters trample on a US flag during a gathering mobilizing more fighters into several Yemeni battlefronts, in Sana'a, Yemen EPA

2/14 People carry the coffins of men, who were killed in the recent Saudi-led airstrikes during their funeral, in the Old City of Sanaa, Yemen AP

3/14 Pro-government fighters give food to Yemeni children on the road leading to the southwestern port city of Mokha. Yemeni rebels are putting up fierce resistance in a key Red Sea port city where they are encircled by pro-government force Getty Images

4/14 A Yemeni stands in front of a graffiti protesting US military operations in war-affected Yemen, in Sana'a, Yemen. According to reports, US Special Forces troops allegedly disembarked from US helicopters in the Yemeni town of Yakla and attacked several houses belonging to members of the terrorist group Al-Qaeda, killing three high-ranking Al-Qaeda members and nine civilians, six women and three children. One American serviceman has been killed and three injured in the attack EPA

5/14 US Special Forces troops allegedly disembarked from US helicopters in the Yemeni town of Yakla and attacked several houses belonging to members of the terrorist group Al-Qaeda, killing three high-ranking Al-Qaeda members and nine civilians, six women and three children. One American serviceman has been killed and three injured in the attack EPA

6/14 A Yemeni female fighter supporting the Shiite Huthi rebels, and carrying weapons used for ceremonial purposes, takes part in an anti-Saudi rally in the capital Sanaa Getty Images

7/14 Yemeni female fighters supporting the Shiite Huthi rebels, and carrying weapons used for ceremonial purposes, take part in an anti-Saudi rally in the capital Sanaa Getty Images

8/14 A boy shouts slogans next to pro-Houthi fighters, who have been injured during recent fighting, during a rally held to honour those injured or maimed while fighting in Houthi ranks in Sanaa, Yemen Reuters

9/14 Balls of fire and smoke rise from a Houthi-held military camp following alleged Saudi-led airstrikes, in Sana'a, Yemen EPA

10/14 Yemenis search under the rubble of damaged houses following reported Saudi-led coalition air strikes on the outskirts of the Yemeni capital Sanaa Getty Images

11/14 A Yemeni boy looks on as Yemenis search under the rubble of damaged houses following reported Saudi-led coalition air strikes on the outskirts of the Yemeni capital Sanaa Getty

12/14 A Yemeni boy sits amidst the rubble of damaged houses following reported Saudi-led coalition air strikes on the outskirts of the Yemeni capital Sanaa AFP/Getty

13/14 Marine One with US President Donald Trump flies with a decoy and support helicopters to Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Delaware, for the dignified transfer of Navy Seal Chief Petty Officer William 'Ryan' Owens who was killed in Yemen Getty Images

14/14 US President Donald Trump aboard the Marine One to greet the remains of a US military commando killed during a raid on the al Qaeda militant group in southern Yemen on Sunday, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, US Reuters

Following the 2011 Arab Spring uprising against President Ali Abdallah Saleh, the 2013 National Dialogue Conference - which lasted for months and included dozens of parties as part of the reconciliation efforts - seemed to suggest the country was on the right path to political and economic reform.

People were hopeful: “after being on the brink of civil war, Yemenis negotiated an agreement for peaceful change, the only such in the region,“ the UN’s then special envoy for Yemen, Jamal Benomar, said at the time. ”The National Dialogue established a new social contract and opened a new page in the history of Yemen.”

Sadly, Shia Houthi rebels, al-Qaeda and other insurgents continued to chip away at the fragile peace, resulting in the toppling of the government after Houthis swept into the capital Sanaa in 2014.

While often portrayed as a proxy war between Tehran and Riyadh, Iranian influence over the Houthis is overstated; US intelligence believes Tehran advised the rebels not to assault Sanaa, and the insurgents’ long-term political goals are unclear.

Yet in the last two years, Saudi Arabia and its regional partners have used the spectre of Iran to justify an an extensive bombing campaign over the country at the request of exiled, international recognised Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.

Much of the devastation has been caused by arms sold to the Kingdom by Western states such as the UK and US - a move which officials within Barack Obama’s administration worried could amount to complicity in war crimes.

The Saudi economic strangulation, blockades on Yemen’s air and seaports preventing the import of food and medicine and the targeting of vital infrastructure such as roads and bridges - and in some cases civilian buildings such as hospitals and funeral gatherings - have contributed to the dire situation Yemenis are now facing.

“It is painful to describe the things I have seen in recent months,” said Tawfeek Al-Ganad, who had just arrived in Beirut from Yemen, going on to describe the targeting of journalists and civil society activists he knew who have been killed or abducted by Houthi sympathisers. “Not only are people starving. Those who try to alleviate the situation are prevented from doing so.”

The writer and historian spent three days travelling from Aden to Lebanon, where The Independent met him last week. After waiting for inspections at more than 20 different checkpoints, eventually Houthi rebels only let him leave on one of the three flights a day out of the country because his final destination was Lebanon - home to Shia group Hezbollah.

Yemen's prime minister accuses UK of war crimes

His family is already out of the country - and despite his desire to help, Tawfeek is not sure if he will return.

“Normally Yemenis are there for each other,” his Sanaa Research Center colleague and key Central Bank of Yemen strategist Mansour Rageh added.

“You can always borrow money or what you need from friends and neighbours.

“But there is no capital to lend. Salaries have not been paid and everyone is poor. It’s a cultural shift which is ripping at the very fabric of Yemeni society and changing how people treat each other.”

While welcome in the short term, aid such as the €116million (£99million) pledged in Geneva on Tuesday by the European Commission will not empower Yemenis to take control of their own futures.

Several Yemenis and other observers of the conflict The Independent spoke with expressed disappointment that voices from the country were not at the forefront of Tuesday’s conference - and that a political solution to the conflict wasn’t the driving factor behind talks.

“We need the UN to commit to a time-lined peace process in Yemen now. Aid is useless as long as the war remains. To help us is to end the war, not send shipments of guns, and hold a ‘sorry’ conference every other year,” said Farea al-Muslimi, a non-resident fellow at the Middle East Institute in Washington DC.

“Saudi Arabia is going to make certain that Yemen does not completely break down, it will keep the country in a situation of constant need,” Sherine El Taraboulsi-McCarthy said. “Their interest in Yemen is solely asserting leadership and power in the Arab world.

“Those points have not made it into the pledging conference and our discourse about Yemen at all.

Yemenis don’t want aid, they want peace and the opportunity to rebuild their country for themselves.”