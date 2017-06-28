A senior Indian police officer has reportedly been arrested for allegedly raping his married daughter because she "provoked" him.

The 58-year-old assistant sub inspector from Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, is thought to have attacked her in a police station.

The officer who was said to be within three days of his retirement, is also alleged to have beaten up his 35-year-old daughter’s husband.

The woman had been abused by her father as a teenager, The Times of India reported, This ended when she married.

"I thought my father must have changed in so many years, but I was proved wrong," she is said to have told officers.

Police sources told the newspaper that the officer admitted the rape and it was done because his daughter “provoked” him. Fellow officers expressed shock at the alleged crime.

Tens of thousands of sexual assaults are reported in India every year. In 2015, there were more than 34,000 rape complaints made, according to India's National Crime and Records Bureau.

Large numbers also thought to go unreported.

Human Rights Watch have called for a state-led holistic approach in tackling sexual assault.

“To make public spaces and homes safer for Indian women and girls, the government should adopt a multi-sectoral national policy with clear budget lines on preventing and addressing sexual assault,” the group said.

“This policy should incorporate at least four distinct pillars: prevention, criminal justice and police accountability, health response, and sexuality education.”