White House admits Donald Trump did not write his inauguration speech

The new US President tweeted a picture of him allegedly writing his inauguration speech three weeks ago 

Stephen Miller, policy adviser to President-elect Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Most of Donald Trump’s inauguration speech was not written by him - as he suggested in a tweet - but by two of his top advisors. 

Two days before his inauguration, Mr Trump tweeted a picture of him seemingly writing his speech three weeks before at the Winter White House in Mar-a-Lago. 

But a White House official said much of the speech was actually written by Stephen Miller and Steve Bannon, according to the Wall Street Journal. 

During Mr Trump's campaign trail, Mr Miller prepared most of his speeches and last month, Politico reported that as senior advisor for policy, he would be in charge of writing the inauguration address. 

“I don’t think we’ve had a speech like that since Andrew Jackson came to the White House,” Mr Trump’s chief strategist and senior counsellor Mr Bannon, told the Wall Street Journal.

“It’s got a deep, deep root of patriotism.It was an unvarnished declaration of the basic principles of his populist and nationalist movement. It was given in a very powerful way,” he added. 

 

The internet was also quick to draw similarities between Mr Trump’s speech and the lines of dialogue spoken by Bane (Tom Hardy) in the  Batman film The Dark Knight Rises by Christopher Nolan. 

The speech is also reported to be the shortest since Jimmy Carter’s in 1977 and half the length of recent inaugurals. 

