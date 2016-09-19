1/30 16 September 2016 Hindu devotees gather to perform prayers on the banks of the river Ganga on the occasion of the first day of 'Pitru Paksha', a period of sixteen days when the devotees pay homage to their ancestors, in Allahabad, India REUTERS

2/30 16 September 2016 Advocates with Oxfam America have placed hundreds of life jackets on the ground along the New York City waterfront to draw attention to the refugee crisis, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Many of the life jackets used for the action were used by adult and child refugees and collected on beaches in Greece. The undertaking was a prelude to next week's United Nations Summit for Refugees and Migrants AP

3/30 16 September 2016 A protester holds a placard reading 'Xi Jinping stop killing in Tibet' during a rally involving members of the Tibetan and Uyghur communities in Europe in front of the United Nations (UN) Office in Geneva AFP/Getty Images

4/30 15 September 2016 Residents clean up a flooded street in Xiamen, in China's eastern Fujian province after Typhoon Meranti made landfall. Parts of Taiwan came to a standstill as super typhoon Meranti brought the strongest winds in 21 years, while China issued a red alert for waves as the storm bore down on the mainland AFP/Getty Images

5/30 15 September 2016 French riot police, covered with red paint, detain a man during a demonstration against the controversial labour reforms of the French government in Paris. Opponents of France's controversial labour reforms took to the streets for the 14th time in six months in a last-ditch bid to quash the measures that lost the Socialist government crucial support on the left. Scores of flights in and out of France were cancelled as air traffic controllers went on strike to try to force the government to repeal the changes that became law in July AFP/Getty Images

6/30 15 September 2016 Model plane builder Otto Dieffenbach III makes his remote control plane resembling U.S. Presidential candidate Donald Trump release fake money as it flies over the beach in Carlsbad, California REUTERS

7/30 15 September 2016 A devotee carrying an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, jumps into the Sabarmati river to immerse the idol on the last day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad, India REUTERS

8/30 15 September 2016 A koala soaked by floodwaters sits atop a fence post to escape the deluge in the town of Stirling in the Adelaide Hills of South Australia REUTERS

9/30 14 September 2016 Members of the fire dragon dance team holding up the 'dragon' as it winds through the narrow streets and houses during the Tai Hang Fire Dragon Dance in Hong Kong The century-long tradition involves waving incense-lit, straw-filled dragons to bring blessings to onlookers under the full moon during the annual Mid-Autumn Festival. / AFP PHOTO / ISAAC LAWRENCEISAAC LAWRENCE/AFP/Getty Images AFP/Getty Images

10/30 14 September 2016 A city worker fumigates the area to control the spread of mosquitoes at a temple in Bangkok, Thailand REUTERS

11/30 14 September 2016 Relatives hold up portraits of their loved-ones as they attend a rally ahead of a visit by the German and French foreign ministers, asking foreign authorities to help in the search for Ukrainian servicemen, believed to have been captured by separatists during the military conflict in eastern Ukraine, outside the German embassy, in Kiev, Ukraine REUTERS

12/30 14 September 2016 A hot air balloon carrying tourists is picturedduring the annual wildebeest migration in the Masai Mara game reserve AFP/Getty Images

13/30 13 September 2016 A Syrian boy jumps as he plays in the rebel-held town of Douma, on the eastern edges of the capital Damascus, on the second day of Eid al-Adha Muslim holiday AFP/Getty Images

14/30 13 September 2016 People gather to watch fireworks exploding from a replica of the Eiffel Tower after the opening of the Sands new mega resort The Parisian in Macau. Billionaire casino tycoon Sheldon Adelson predicted a revival for beleaguered Macau as he launched his new Paris-themed mega resort, with the gambling enclave betting its fortunes on mass market tourists AFP/Getty Images

15/30 13 September 2016 A large crocodile attacks a wildebeest during the migration in the Masai Mara game reserve. The daring wildebeest returned after the first attempt by the crocodile and was attacked again but walked away unharmed AFP/Getty Images

16/30 13 September 2016 Pakistani Muslim children look out of a window during the Eid al-Adha prayers in a mosque in Karachi AFP/Getty Images

17/30 12 September 2016 A dance group performs on the cliffs in Zhangjiajie, Hunan province, China REUTERS

18/30 12 September 2016 A trained young eagle attempts to catch a drone during a demonstration organized by the Dutch police as part of a program to train birds of prey to catch drones flying over sensitive or restricted areas, at the Dutch Police Academy in Ossendrecht. Dutch police are adopting a centuries-old pursuit to resolve the modern-day problem of increasing numbers of drones in the skies, becoming the world's first force to employ eagles as winged warriors AFP/Getty Images

19/30 12 September 2016 Egyptians try to catch balloons distributed for free after Eid Al-Adha prayers outside al-Seddik mosque in Cairo, Egypt AP

20/30 12 September 2016 An Indian police officer detains a youth as they walk past burning trucks that belong to the neighboring Tamil Nadu state set ablaze by angry mobs in Bangalore, Karnataka state, India. India's top court ordered the southern state of Karnataka to release water from a disputed river to neighboring Tamil Nadu after violence erupted in both states over water sharing AP

21/30 11 September 2016 Syrian men carrying babies make their way through the rubble of destroyed buildings following a reported air strike on the rebel-held Salihin neighbourhood of the northern city of Aleppo. Air strikes have killed dozens in rebel-held parts of Syria as the opposition considers whether to join a US-Russia truce deal due to take effect on 12 September AFP/Getty

22/30 11 September 2016 Yoga enthusiasts practice yoga at Yueyan Cave during a session organised by a yoga club in Daoxian, Hunan province, China REUTERS

23/30 11 September 2016 Indonesian Muslims gather for morning prayers to mark Eid al-Adha on the sand-dunes of Parangkusumo beach, in Yogyakarta AFP/Getty Images

24/30 11 September 2016 A molten lava spray after a volcanic eruption from "The Peak of the Furnace" (Le Piton de la Fournaise) in the eastern side of the on the French Indian Ocean island of La Reunion AFP/Getty Images

25/30 10 September 2016 A woman mourns at a hospital after a fire broke out at a packaging factory outside Dhaka, Bangladesh REUTERS

26/30 10 September 2016 A cut-out of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is set on fire during an anti-North Korea rally in central Seoul, South Korea REUTERS

27/30 10 September 2016 A boy walks past the carcass of a male elephant who forest officials suspected to have died after eating paddy sprayed with pesticides in a field in Nagaon district in the northeastern state of Assam, India REUTERS

28/30 10 September 2016 An Afghan vendor waits for customers at a cattle market set up for the upcoming Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha,on the outskirts of Jalalabad. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate annual festival of Eid al-Adha or the festival of sacrifice which marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca and commemorates prophet Abraham's readiness to sacrifice his son to show obedience to God AFP/Getty Images

29/30 9 September 2016 Spanish Guardia Civil policemen, firefighters and security members stand past the wreckage of a train derailed in O Porrino, northwestern Spain, leaving at least four people dead and some 50 injured. The train was travelling from the Galician town of Vigo to the city of Porto in Portugal when the accident happened near the town of O Porrino AFP/Getty Images