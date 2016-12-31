Children can be heard screaming “just stop daddy” on an emergency 911 call made from the home of a South Carolina politician accused of beating his wife.

The call was made earlier this week and released by police to local media. It reportedly contains the sounds of youngsters saying: “Daddy, why are you doing this?”

The Associated Press said the recording was made at the home of Republican Chris Corley, 36, a member of the state assembly. In a second call, a woman identified by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office as Mr Corley’s mother-in-law tells a dispatcher: “He beat his wife and he’s threatening to kill himself.”

#Aiken County Sheriff's Office says it may release Chris Corley dash cam footage in domestic violence arresthttps://t.co/4eJDrbaDCp #scnews pic.twitter.com/8bxjrEP8xy — The Post and Courier (@postandcourier) December 30, 2016

Mr Corley, who recently voted for legislation toughening punishments for domestic violence, has been charged with first degree domestic violence and pointing a firearm at a person.

The AP said Mr Corley’s wife told officers he stopped hitting her late on Monday only after noticing she was bleeding and hearing the screams of two of their three children, ages two and and eight.

Mr Corley said his wife tried to punch him after accusing him of cheating, and the police report noted a scratch on his forehead. It is unclear if Mr Corley has a lawyer or has formally entered a plea.

House Speaker Jay Lucas has promised to take action if Mr Corley is indicted. By state law, Mr Corley must be suspended from the House if found guilty of a felony charge.