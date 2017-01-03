Sir Ivan Rogers quits: UK's top ambassador to EU resigns before start of Brexit negotiations

Britain’s ambassador to the EU has suddenly resigned, just weeks after his warning that striking a new trade deal could take a decade sparked a major row.

Sir Ivan Rogers was expected to stay in his post until at least the end of 2017, but has walked out early - leaving officials in shock over the loss of one of Britain’s most experienced EU negotiators.

He did not explain the reasons for the move, according to people who have seen his note to diplomatic staff, the Financial Times reported.

However, clear tensions with No.10 were laid bare when he warned it could take until the early mid-2020s for the EU to agree and ratify a comprehensive trade deal with Britain.