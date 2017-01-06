Australia's Hilton Cartwright took a painful blow to the groin against Pakistan in a moment to forget for the debutant.

The 24-year-old was fielding at silly point when Younis Khan's eyes lit up at a half-volley outside off stump.

Khan planted his front leg and drove through the ball, finding the middle with a robust connection.

And poor Cartwright, just yards away, found his groin in the firing line as the Kookaburra ball made a hefty impact, doubling him over in pain.

Fortunately the young batsman was fielding with an abdominal protector, otherwise the reaction from teammates mightn't have been so light-hearted.