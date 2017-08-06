Big players stepping up at key moments the difference between England and South Africa in this series

England, once again in this series, have shown a propensity to seize key opportunities within sessions. They’ve left South Africa chasing the game as they were forced to at both Lord's and The Oval, a position you simply can’t afford to be in too many times in a series like this.

After Trent Bridge, England have been hugely impressive in showing their quality. The main difference between the two sides has been the regularity with which England’s senior players have stood up and been counted.

Joe Root, in his first series as Test captain, has been in fine form – showing the consistency that draws comparisons to some of the very best players in the game. Leading from the front is such a key component of leadership, and he’ll be glad to have got the monkey off his back in terms of how the captaincy might have affected his batting.

In this game, we’ve seen Jimmy Anderson reach his peak in the series so far. His skill and competitiveness are still as evident as they were four or five years ago, and he’ll undoubtedly be a key component in this England side for some time to come.

One man who I’d be hugely surprised to make the plan to Australia is Keaton Jennings. There just seem to be so many technical issues presenting themselves, and Test Cricket isn’t the place to iron those out, as Heino Kuhn has found out from a South African perspective.

His first innings display left South Africa playing catch up. Throughout this series and throughout this tour, there’s been a dearth of first innings runs from this South African team. It’s hard to pin point why that is, other than to point to the additional pressure placed on the shoulders of the likes of Amla and Du Plessis by the lack of runs coming from others in the top six.

Dean Elgar leads the way with the averages, but him aside they make fairly grim reading for South Africa. Batting as they have, they’re unlikely to win many Test Matches.

Saving the game from here is a mammoth ask, but with weather around on Tuesday it’s vital that players take responsibility and take a game plan in to the second innings. If I was part of that environment, I’d look to take the top six aside and ensure they had thought about the threats they’ll face on a wearing pitch, against such a quality attack.

It’s not about giving a big, emotional speech about showing pride or anything like that. More ensuring that they are focussed, and show some character.

The bowlers have shown character in this game, but they’ve lacked the support of the batting unit – the story of the series. It’s been so evident that the team is under increased pressure to make every chance count, playing catch up. When you’re as far behind in a game as South Africa have found themselves, every chance has to be taken.

Yet, players are human, and the added pressure often sees guys with very good hands putting simple catches down. South Africa have got in to the habit of not batting effectively as a unit. They’ve got in to the habit of losing games. Tomorrow and Tuesday, at least, provide an opportunity for this group to put up a fight – an empty phrase unless players manage to step up.

This game is about being tested, and this England attack will be hungry to finish the game off in style on Monday. The South African players under fire, looking ahead to the series they face at home in South Africa, have one last chance to show that they have the mettle required to achieve any kind of longevity as this level.