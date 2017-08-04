England look set to lose their highly-rated bowling coach Ottis Gibson to South Africa, who are poised to appoint him as their first black head coach.

Gibson is two years into his second spell with England having first worked with the team from 2007 to 2010 but is preparing to move on at the end of the ongoing fourth Test in Manchester against the Proteas.

The contract of Russell Domingo, South Africa’s current coach, runs out at the end of this series and it is understood Gibson has already been chosen to replace him.

It would leave England searching to appoint a replacement before the start of this winter’s Ashes in November, with former Australia bowler and Yorkshire coach Jason Gillespie a possible interim appointment for that series.

Barbados-born Gibson knows South Africa well having spent six seasons of his playing career in the country. He also has a good coaching pedigree having left his first spell with England to take over his native West Indies, who he led to the 2012 World T20 title.

Although nothing official will be announced until the end of the Manchester Test, England’s assistant coach Paul Farbrace appeared to inadvertently confirm Gibson’s move after the first day’s play at Old Trafford.

Farbrace appeared to inadvertently confirm the move ( Getty )

“Ottis is someone who has had a lot of international experience, he did a great job for the West Indies as head coach,” said Farbrace.

“We’ve obviously heard the news tonight but I promise you we have had nothing official. It’s hopefully all being left now until the end of the series.”

Farbrace also admitted opener Haseeb Hameed will be in contention for a Test recall if he can get some runs in Lancashire’s next County Championship match at Hampshire starting on Sunday.

Hameed, 20, made a wonderful start to his Test career in India last winter before a broken hand ended his series after three matches.

Hameed is targeting a Test recall ( Getty )

A lack of runs this summer – Hameed averages 19 in the Championship – meant he was overlooked for this series against South Africa.

But with Keaton Jennings failing yet again on the first day of the final Test, Hameed, who spent time in England’s dressing-room on the first day of this Test after working with batting coach Mark Ramprakash in the Old Trafford nets, has a chance of a recall.

“It’s just another opportunity to keep him in the fold and make him realise he’s very much part of the future of the England cricket team,” said Farbrace. “We’ll be keeping a close eye on his Championship game coming up on Sunday. We want him to score runs and hopefully pushing to get back into the team at some point.”