South Africa captain AB de Villiers hits out against match umpires after suggestion of ball tampering

South Africa captain AB de Villiers has insisted that his side were innocent of ball tampering in their series defeat by England on Saturday.

The match umpires confronted the 33-year-old in the 32nd over of the England innings to question the condition of the ball.

After a lengthy discussion with De Villiers, the umpires decided not to change the ball and backed away from taking action.

It is only six months ago that South Africa Test captain Faf du Plessis was fined his match fee for changing the condition of the ball against Australia in Hobart, in his case using saliva to shine it while sucking on a mint.

The suggestion, then, of ball-tampering drew an emotive response from De Villier who admitted that he had been left upset by the umpires’ questioning.

Asked if he felt initially that he was being held responsible on this occasion, De Villier said: "Yes, I did."

He added: "The umpires felt the condition of the ball changed, in a way making me feel we were responsible as a team.

"I was quite upset about that ... (but) it's done and dusted now. Nothing happened; there were no fines given or anything like that."

He made his feelings clear to the officials. "I expressed I was quite upset about it. I told the umpires we had nothing to do with the condition of the ball ... no further steps were taken ... and we move on.

"Generally there is a warning or a fine, but none of that happened. That tells me they realised we were innocent in this case.

"I honestly think it was just a bad ball today ... which happens sometimes, the leather comes off sometimes. Unfortunately, the umpires didn't agree with that."

Several hours later, it fell to England captain Eoin Morgan to reflect on a success which had become improbable but was closed out by fine death bowling from Jake Ball and then, in the last over, Mark Wood.

The tourists appeared to have it in their grasp to level the Royal London Series at 1-1, and set up a Lord's decider on Monday, when they narrowed their chase to just 10 needed from as many balls.

But sixth-wicket pair David Miller (71no) and Chris Morris fell two runs short after opener Quinton de Kock (98) and De Villiers himself had worked hard in response to 330 for six - a total in which England all-rounder Ben Stokes equalled his one-day international career-best of 101.

"We needed wickets - that's what we talked about,"Morgan said. “So we went for the more attacking option."

Remarkably, no wickets came - but South Africa's chase nonetheless fizzled out inadequately into singles.

"It's unbelievable really," added Morgan. I don't know how to explain it really. To have won it without taking wickets is an unbelievable effort.

"Woody's yorkers are usually very good. So going against what he's naturally good at, and just with his raw pace and variation with cross-seam off the wicket, worked through the day.

"Then in that last over I think he might have bluffed him a couple of times."



