A damp start at The Oval in this, its 100th Test match, but day one saw the battle lines drawn already, along with some extremely skilful displays.

On balance, I would call it South Africa’s day given the inroads the bowlers have managed to make. On a green, grassy track and with three debutants in the line-up for Joe Root’s England, I was ever so slightly surprised with what he chose to do first having won the toss.

Still, as captain you can only go with what you feel will give you the best chance of putting the opposition under pressure. At Lord's, South Africa didn’t respond well to England’s 1st innings total and that may have influenced Root’s decision this morning. He’ll also be hoping that the pitch deteriorates later in the game, bringing England’s now frontline spinner, Moeen Ali, in to the game.

This track is certainly a far cry from the bleached white roads that players have perhaps become accustomed to, and we saw England forced to work hard during an incredibly disciplined and skilful display from the South African pack up front.

I’ve spoken previously about my concerns for Keaton Jennings in this series, citing some basic technical issues that I felt would see him struggle at this level, especially against someone of the quality of Vernon Philander.

His dismissal here confirmed that as it stands, his technique doesn’t stand up against the moving ball. His method sees him remain incredibly upright at the crease, his head never able to get towards the ball and consistently behind his hands. Vernon Philander showed just how ruthless he can be, as well as his supreme ability to work players out.

He has accounted for Jennings three times in this series, showing his skill in troubling both the inside and outside of the Durham opener. It’s visible how much that’s got in to Jennings’ head against Vernon, and this morning’s tentative display will do little to release the pressure on the young man. He looked nervous and mechanical, and will need to find some answers in the second innings if he’s to avoid a similar fate.

Philander has got into Jennings' head ( Getty )

I was impressed with how hard South Africa made England’s batsmen work. It’s never easy as a bowling side when you’re constantly on and off the field, although it’s always an area of debate as to whether that favours anyone!

Both Philander and Morkel set the tone, with Philander seemingly able to move the ball at will. Morkel, by his own admission, was too short in his first spell, but he did manage to find a better length following that, especially to Alastair Cook.

The ball to dismiss Joe Root was the ball of the day, with Kagiso Rabada’s snorting Yorker that accounted for debutant Dawid Malan in the afternoon session a close second. Root was looking dangerous, and as I mentioned in the preview of this Test match, the wickets of Root and Cook are the key ones for South Africa.

Rabada looked fresh and pumped up, having had an enforced break since the end of the Lord's Test match. He bowled with real aggression, something all the bowlers showed today and something that was missing for the first part of this tour of England.

When you can sense that pack mentality, led by Morkel and Philander, South Africa look like one of the better attacks in world cricket. Chris Morris was expensive today, but he was trying to take wickets, rewarded with the wicket of debutant Tom Westley. Morris is that kind of cricketer, prone to some inconsistency with moments of brilliance thrown in.

This was the first time I’d seen Westley go about his business, and I was impressed by how quickly he settled and got in to his work. England are desperate to find a consistent option at number 3, and Westley seemed to look assured and confident from ball one.

Both sides will hope for a clearer day tomorrow, with South Africa fully in the knowledge that removing Alastair Cook gives them a great chance of bowling England out cheaply. England, with their deeper batting line up, will need to exercise the patience and grit that’s been lacking so far this summer if they are to prosper.