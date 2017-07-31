Moeen Ali spun England to victory with a dramatic match-winning hat-trick – before revealing it was the first time he’d ever achieved such a feat at any level of cricket.

Moeen’s heroics capped an almost perfect performance by the home side as they bounced back from the humiliation of Trent Bridge a fortnight ago in fine style to take what could be a decisive 2-1 series lead into the final Test at Old Trafford in three days’ time.

After Ben Stokes had put his side on the verge of victory in the dying embers of the fourth day it was left to Moeen to finally get them over the line on the fifth dismissing defiant centurion Dean Elgar, Kagiso Rabada and Morne Morkel in consecutive deliveries to seal a 239-run win and spark jubilant scenes at The Oval.

And a delighted man of the moment revealed he is more used to accomplishing such things with his feet rather than his twirling fingers.

"I've never taken a hat-trick in any sort of cricket," he said. "I've scored a few hat-tricks in football warm-ups, but this is a different sort of feeling ... a better feeling."

Coach Trevor Bayliss has been resolute in his stance that he sees Moeen as England’s second spinner and Liam Dawson could once again be in the frame to play alongside him in the series decider this weekend, something the man himself would actually welcome.

“Personally I always enjoy having another spinner bowling in tandem. It just does take a bit of pressure off,” he added. “I have 40 Tests under my belt so there is a bit of experience but in general I always prefer it.”

Moeen's heroics sealed a decisive win ( Getty Images)

Root added: “I think it is because we always see you (Moeen) as a batter and we don’t want to overshadow that. This will give him a lot of confidence moving forward. When we need to take wickets in the fourth innings of a Test match he is able to do it.”

Both Stokes and debutant Toby Roland-Jones had chances to be hat-trick heroes themselves as a record four batsmen fell first ball without scoring a run and Moeen, who finished with four for 45 and now has 18 wickets in the series, couldn’t resist the opportunity to offer some cheeky advice to his fast bowling pals. "I told Toby and Stokes, 'next time, just try and hit the stumps'," he added with a grin.

For Root, who had to watch his side comprehensively outplayed and utterly humbled just a fortnight ago, it was a satisfying end to the week.

"It was obviously a difficult week up in Nottingham, but the way the guys responded and character they showed to come back was outstanding," he added. "We've not done things by halves so far in this series.

"I think it's just important that we take (with us) the way we've played this week and the tempo - especially the way we batted, which I thought was exceptional."