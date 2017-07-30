South Africa require a world record 492 as England prepare to begin their quest for the 10 wickets they need to win the third Test at the Oval.

Joe Root followed debutant Tom Westley to fifty for the ninth Test in row as the hosts amassed 313-8dec helped by some much-needed lower order counter-attacking from Jonny Bairstow who also passed the milestone as England set the tourists an imposing task to save the third Test and avoid going one down with one to play in the series.

Keaton Jennings failed his latest audition to secure his Test future in the morning session before Westley passed 50 for the first time as England struggled somewhat to accelerate the pace under changeable skies in south London. And it took the departure of Westley, for 59, stumped, and then Root, caught by Morne Morkel, both off the bowling of the quietly impressive Keshav Maharaj for the pace to finally pick up.

Bairstow top scored with 63 as England declared on 313-8 ( Getty )

As so often the introduction of Ben Stokes into proceedings was the fuel the flame needed, with one particularly lusty blow off Chris Morris going deep into the Vauxhall End, as England at last advanced the game on. Dawid Malan on debut, in need of a show after missing out first time round, attempted to follow suit but was cut short when Morris trapped him in front for just 10 after a particularly astute Faf du Plessis review.

Stokes continued and joined by Bairstow added the impetus England had been longing for all day finding the boundary with more regularity as the lead approached 400. Bairstow in particular was the real aggressor, at one point dispatching five deliveries in eight to the fence. Stokes (38) was bowled by Morris before Moeen Ali came and went for 8, run out after some stellar work in the deep by Temba Bavuma.

Joe Root passed his half-century before getting out soon after ( Getty )

Bairstow brought up his run-a-ball milestone before Toby Roland-Jones, hero with the ball in the South African first innings, joined the party with a quickfire 23. Bairstow’s innings was brought to an end when he was caught in the deep by Kagiso Rabada off of Maharaj for 63 and captain Root called them in.

Attention now turns to Messrs Anderson and Broad as England’s bowlers look to finish what their batsmen have started. The game can now truly begin.