England join the fight to help make The Oval a plastic-free venue

The England cricket team has joined the fight ahead of the 100th Oval Test as they attempt to make the historic arena a plastic-free venue.

With the equivalent of four rubbish truck’s worth of plastic dumped in the ocean in the time it takes England or South Africa to bowl one over, Sky Ocean Rescue and The Oval are working together to raise the issue of ocean health with cricket fans and ask them to make a few simple changes to help save the oceans.

During the Test there will be 20,000 limited edition refillable water bottles given out and fans will be encouraged to use the 20 free water points installed throughout the venue, in a move to significantly contribute to reducing the amount of single-use plastic consumed across the five days.

On-air, the Sky Sports will dedicate parts of its coverage to highlighting the impact plastic is having on our oceans while behind the scenes, the outside broadcasting team will also be plastic bottle free.

Marking the historic 100th Test and leading The Oval’s plans to becoming a plastic free venue, Oval CEO, Richard Gould, said: “We’re very proud to announce the work we are doing with Sky Ocean Rescue, as part of our aim to make The Oval a plastic free sporting venue.

"During the course of the 100th Test, we’re challenging our ticket holders to make simple behavioural changes that will have a dramatic impact on ocean health. We hope by raising the issues with cricket fans we can work together to reduce the use of single-use plastics within our grounds.”

