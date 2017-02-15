In a very literal sense Joe Root was left holding the baby when he was handed the England Test captaincy.

Root was changing his new-born son, Alfred, when the call came from Andrew Strauss, England’s director of cricket, on Sunday to offer him the opportunity to succeed Alastair Cook, who had resigned a week earlier after four-and-a-half years in charge.

Root will have to wait more than five months to take the field in his new role, England’s first Test of the summer against South Africa at Lord’s delayed until early July because of the Champions Trophy that means the start of the home international season will be dominated by one-day cricket. That wait will at least afford Root some time to get used to having the most high-profile job in English cricket.

Many have vocalised their concern that the pressure and extra burden of responsibility could have a detrimental affect on the form of England’s best batsman. At a time where even Cook admitted the Test team have “stagnated” over the past year, a dip in Root’s form caused by the captaincy would be the last thing England need, especially with the next Ashes series in Australia coming into view at the end of this year.

Rather than worrying about what might go wrong, Root, in a reflection of his general attitude and that of his new vice-captain Ben Stokes, was keen to accentuate the positive.

“I like to think that, in the past, the more responsibility I’ve been given I’ve stepped up to that and taken it in my stride,” said Root. “Looking around the world, other guys in a similar position to me have taken similar responsibility and taken their game to the next level, so I’d like to think if I go about it the right way I’ll be able to do the same thing.”

Those “other guys” Root is referring to are Virat Kohli, Steve Smith and Kane Williamson. All three have benefitted from significant upturns in form since taking on the Test captaincies of India, Australia and New Zealand respectively over the past couple of years. Root has pretty much followed all three of those players’ career trajectory and can be regarded in the same class as a batsman. Now he admits their achievements will act as an inspiration during his own captaincy.

“Yes, I do watch them,” he said. “And that excites me. I think that’s a very good way to look at it. It’s an opportunity for me. It’s a great motivator to make sure I do everything I can to get my batting in the best place possible and set the example for the rest of the guys.”

Root’s theory that his performances improve under pressure don’t really hold water at first glance. Since being appointed Cook’s vice-captain in May 2015, his Test average has actually fallen from 55 to 52.80. However, that statistic is skewed by the fact he only converted five of his 24 half-centuries during that period into hundreds. His consistency has been outstanding. His ruthlessness with the bat has not. Perhaps captaincy will give him that killer instinct?

Strauss certainly thinks so: “Early in your captaincy career it’s incredibly energising and you walk a bit taller and are passionate about taking the team forward and really want to contribute to winning games of cricket.

Root was unveiled as England's new Test captain at Lord's on Wednesday (Getty)

“We’ve seen a lot of captains where that’s had a really positive effect on their game generally. There’s no reason why that wouldn’t happen to Joe in the next 18 months.”

Root cited “enjoyment” for players and spectators alike and imprinting his own style – “instinctive and natural” - as what he hopes to be the hallmarks of his captaincy. Above all he wants his side to win – starting with the home series against South Africa and West Indies this summer and then the Ashes.

“Of course, you want to win all three of those,” he said. It’s no wonder Root has outlined enjoyment as a key plank of his leadership philosophy given the total lack of joy during England’s 4-0 drubbing in India before Christmas that proved Cook’s last stand as captain. There will, though, be no problem absorbing his predecessor back into the ranks.

“I think we’ll have a very similar relationship as we do now,” said Root. “I don’t think he’ll be the sort of person who will try to get in the way. I think he’ll let me go about it and do things my way but he’ll be there to offer help and advice if need be.

“I think he’ll be a very good fit and natural leader as a senior player within the team. It actually excites me that it’s not the end for him. It’s a great opportunity for him to go and break every record going and to really concentrate on his batting.”