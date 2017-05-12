James Vince scored Hampshire's highest ever List A score but Colin Ingram and Chris Cooke pulled off a stunning run-chase to steal a three-wicket Royal London One-Day Cup victory for Glamorgan.

Captain Vince struck a career-best 178 off 138 balls at the Ageas Bowl, including 18 fours and five sixes, to beat Gordon Greenidge's previous best of 177 in 1975.

Vince was eventually bowled by Marchant de Lange - one of the South African's five wickets - as Hampshire posted 332 for six after losing the toss.

But Ingram then crashed 115 off 78 deliveries before Cooke got the hosts over the line at the death with an unbeaten 59 from 27 balls.

Adam Hose hit his maiden Somerset century as the South Group leaders made it five wins from six matches with an 81-run Duckworth/Lewis victory over Gloucestershire in a match reduced to 46 overs per side.

Hose's unbeaten 101 and 90 from Jim Allenby helped the visitors make 294 for six at Bristol.

Needing 297 to win under the Duckworth-Lewis method, Gloucestershire offered some resistance through Jack Taylor's 68 and 33 from George Hankins but they could only manage 215 all out.

Kent slipped to a fifth defeat in six to remain rooted to the bottom of the South Group as a four-wicket haul from Stuart Meaker helped Surrey to a 44-run D/L victory.

England batsman Jason Roy struck a run-a-ball 44 for Surrey before an unbeaten 82 from Ben Foakes saw the hosts reach 251 for seven.

Meaker and Sam Curran, who took three wickets, then impressed with the ball, cutting through Kent's attack, which was led by Sam Billings' 69, to leave the visitors short as they chased a Duckworth/Lewis adjusted target of 249.

Former England skipper Alastair Cook struck an unbeaten 67 as Essex beat Middlesex, who were dismissed for just 148, by seven wickets at Chelmsford.

Ian Bell's first century in over a year proved in vain as Worcestershire beat Warwickshire by three wickets at New Road to move one point behind North Group leaders Yorkshire.

Former England international Bell struck 104 off 129 balls as already-eliminated Warwickshire, also boosted by Rikki Clarke's brutal 84 not out, amassed 304 for five.

But Joe Clarke hit 56, Ben Cox added 49 and Ross Whiteley struck an unbeaten 35 to see Worcestershire, chasing a revised D/L target of 241 in 34 overs, home with 13 balls to spare.

Lancashire kept their quarter-final hopes alive with a thrilling three-wicket triumph over Derbyshire at Blackpool.

Chasing a rain-reduced target of 161 in 18 overs, after Ben Slater's unbeaten 60 had seen Derbyshire reach 132 for two after 21.3 overs, Steven Parry hit 22 off nine balls to lead the Red Rose to victory with one ball unused.

Northamptonshire's match with Leicestershire at Grace Road ended in a no-result due to rain, the visitors reaching 121 for one from 16.5 overs after half-centuries from Rob Newton and Richard Levi.