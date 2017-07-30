Alexis Sanchez will not return to Arsenal until Tuesday after being given an additional two days off to recover from flu, but manager Arsene Wenger could find himself looking at a transfer request from the forward immediately upon his arrival.

Wenger confirmed on Saturday evening that Sanchez, who was originally due back for training on Sunday, will not report at the club’s London Colney training base until Tuesday.

The 28-year-old posted a picture on his Instagram page on Friday to reveal that he was suffering from sickness, although given that he is currently trying to leave the club after turning down Arsenal’s attempts to extend his contract beyond the end of next season, plenty of doubt was cast over the severity of his illness.

How could Arsenal line up next season?







12 show all How could Arsenal line up next season?





















1/12 How could Arsenal line up next season? How could Arsenal line up next season? Getty

2/12 GK: Petr Cech Cech may have been dropped for the FA Cup final, but the experienced shot-stopper is unlikely to lose his Premier League place anytime soon. The goalkeeper will turn 36 next season and yet he remains one of Arsenal’s best players. Getty

3/12 WB: Hector Bellerin Struggled for form towards the end of last season but still one of the best full-backs in the country. Offers pace and power down the wing. Getty

4/12 CB: Shkodran Mustafi The German defender enjoyed a solid debut campaign in English football, making 37 appearances in all competitions for the club. Still only 25 and will improve next season, with a year of English football already under his belt. Getty

5/12 CB: Laurent Koscielny His poor discipline cost Arsenal in a couple of vital games, but he remains an important, influential player. There have been rumours Marseille have made Koscielny their top transfer target this summer, but it is highly unlikely Arsenal will sell. Getty

6/12 CB: Rob Holding After impressing with his maturity and composure in a back-three last season, there's every chance Arsene Wenger could place his faith in the youngster once again for the new campaign. Getty

7/12 WB: Sead Kolasinac Arsenal’s first signing of the summer. A versatile 23-year-old defender, Kolasinac plays predominantly at left-back but expect Wenger to have him push on. Getty

8/12 CDM: Granit Xhaka Attracted a lot of criticism for his displays last season, but grew in confidence throughout the campaign and has the talent to become a vital player for Arsenal over the coming seasons. A superb distributor of the ball. Getty

9/12 CM: Santi Cazorla One of Arsenal's most technically-gifted players and the glue that keeps the side's midfield together. Doubts over his fitness and whether he's got another season left in him, but should he be firing on all cylinders Wenger will want to make full use of him. Getty

10/12 LCM: Mesut Ozil Still negotiating a contract extension with the club. His performance levels dipped alarmingly last season, but when he is in form, he remains one of the finest passers of the ball in the world. Getty

11/12 RCM: Riyad Mahrez Mahrez recently announced his intentions to leave Leicester this summer and Wenger refused to rule out a move for the Premier League champion. Mahrez would bring real flair to Arsenal's side, as well as the ability to make something out of nothing. Getty

12/12 CF: Alexandre Lacazette The instinctive centre-forward that Arsenal have longed for ever since Robin van Persie's departure. Industrious and physical, he'll bring a tough edge to Arsenal's front line. Getty

However, following Arsenal’s 5-2 victory over Benfica in the Emirates Cup on Saturday, Wenger confirmed that the club are aware of his illness and have given the Chilean some extra time off in order to fully recover from a bout of flu and reduce the chances of it spreading among the rest of the squad.

"He has flu, yes. I had him on text yesterday," said Wenger. "There's no development - he is staying, of course."

Premier League transfer-round up: Arsenal seal Lacazette deal

However, that could all change on Tuesday when Sanchez finally returns – just five days before Arsenal face Chelsea in the Community Shield – with The Mirror reporting that he is considering handing in a transfer request to try and force through a move to Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola is a known fan of Sanchez, having worked with him at Barcelona, and City are believed to be willing to offer Sanchez as much as £400,000-a-week in order to lure him away from the Emirates. With just one year remaining on his contract, Sanchez could choose to wait until the summer of 2018 in order to leave Arsenal on a free transfer, although a request to leave this summer would open the door to an early exit and a potential £50m sale for Arsenal.

Sanchez is not the only Arsenal player with fewer than 12 months remaining on his contract – far from it, in fact. Mesut Özil, Jack Wilshere, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Kieran Gibbs have all entered their final year of their current deals, meaning Arsenal could lose as many as five first-team players next summer for nothing, which would prove a massive blow to them both financially and competitively on the pitch.

Arsene Wenger played down the chances of Sanchez leaving Arsenal (Getty)



But Wenger was keen to play down the importance of tying that quintet down to a new deal, and insisted that it is a problem for him to worry about rather than the players themselves.

"The players who have one year of their contract have to respect their contract and play out their contract," Wenger said.

"For a manager, it's a bit different because it concerns more what is the future of the club.

Mesut Ozil is also in the final year of his contract (Getty)



"The players were thinking, 'What's going on and what's happening?', so it creates uncertainty [with my contract] because it's a global policy.

"I am responsible for the global policy of the club but for the players it is different."

Arsenal could yet attempt to reach some sort of compromise with Sanchez that includes the offer of a short-term one-year contract on £300,000-a-week – more than double his current £160,000 salary, with a promise to renew talks again at the end of the season.