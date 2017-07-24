Andreas Pereira believes he is a better player for working under Tony Adams at relegated Granada, making the midfielder more confident than ever of kicking on at Manchester United.

Competition has restricted the 21-year-old to fleeting glimpses of his outstanding potential at Old Trafford, leading the versatile midfielder to head to LaLiga on loan last term.

Granada offered Pereira much-needed first-team football and a chance to shine, albeit he could not prevent the side from crashing out of the Spanish top flight.

Jose Mourinho clearly liked what he saw, messaging the player regularly throughout the season before bringing him on United's pre-season tour of the United States.

“I am glad that I am here on the tour,” said Pereira. “I think I will have the chance to kick on and I want to kick on here.

“I want to play and show everyone that I can help the team and I want to win trophies and help everyone getting trophies and get a good season.”

Asked if he is was contemplating another loan, Pereira said: “No, now I am focused at United. I am here and I want to stay here and I believe I am going to stay.”

Pereira's confidence is not only borne out of positive words from the coaching staff but the way he believes he matured at Granada.

A shining light in a difficult season, the creative midfielder learned a lot about responsibility and the rigours of first-team football.

“I wanted to play,” Pereira said simply when asked why he moved to Granada. “I wanted to get experience of playing a season on loan at a club, to play week in, week out. That's what I got at Granada, so I got a lot of experience last year.

“I played every week so I am very happy with the decision. We had a lot of difficult times at Granada. It was a difficult season for us.

“But for me it was a good season, I learned a lot. We played a lot of games under pressure that we couldn't lose. I have a lot of experience of playing under pressure like at United where you can get these games.”

And now he is back at the Old Trafford, the midfielder is preparing for the 2017-18 campaign under serial winner Mourinho.

“He knows he is a good manager,” Pereira said of the United boss. “He knows how to do things, he knows how to speak with players he knows how to treat the team.

“He always gets the results and always win trophies. I think if you want to be the best manager in the world, you have to win trophies and that's what he does.

“I was very happy (last season), I watched every game. The last game I even came to watch, the last Premier League game.

“I was very excited and, yeah, of course it is nice when United is winning back things and trophies. Hopefully we can kick on and win more trophies.”