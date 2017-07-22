Romelu Lukaku has made a bright start to life at Manchester United, netting two goals in his first three games at the club, but is determined to show he can deliver against the game’s best sides - starting with Real Madrid on Sunday.

The Belgian, who made the move to Old Trafford earlier this month for a staggering £75m, has so far impressed in United’s pre-season games but is looking to go one better in tomorrow night’s clash at the Levi Stadium, Santa Clara.

Speaking to United’s club website, the 24-year-old said he is relishing the prospect of taking on the Spanish and European champions as he looks to improve under manager Jose Mourinho.

“Like the manager says, for us it is going to be a good training session and a good workout to see how we are improving and getting his concepts," he said.

“They are going to be tough opponents but we are here to work hard, to get fitter and to get better as we get closer to the new season.

“I am really delighted with the work that we are putting in. We are working very hard. The manager is putting his tactical concepts to us and we are doing very well on the pitch. We want to continue like that.”

United have won all three of their pre-season fixtures so far, beating LA Galaxy, Real Salt Lake and Manchester City, but face their toughest challenge yet against Zinedine Zidane’s side.

How Manchester United could line up next season







12 show all How Manchester United could line up next season





















1/12 How could United line up? Jose Mourinho's side have been linked with dozens of new signings, but who is most likely to line up for the club in time for the start of the 2017/18 season? Getty

2/12 Goalkeeper – David De Gea Reports in Spain now suggest De Gea will stay at United once again as Real Madrid have failed to convince the club to sell. Getty

3/12 Right back – Fabinho Jose Mourinho is a fan of Fabinho, who can play at both right-back and as a defensive midfielder. Monaco, however, do not want to lose many of the first-team stars which took them to a Champions League semi-final last season. Getty

4/12 Centre-back – Eric Bailly Bailly had a phenomenal first season at United and looks like he will be the bedrock of Mourinho’s defence for the foreseeable future. Getty

5/12 Centre-back – Victor Lindelof Victor Lindelof has joined the club from Benfica and will start in the heart of United's defence. Getty

6/12 Left-back – Kieran Tierney Mourinho is not a fan of Luke Shaw and Matteo Darmian looked unconvincing when deployed as a left-back last season. United could turn to £15m rated Celtic defender Kieran Tierney, who has established himself for both his club and country despite only being 20-years-old. United scouts were spotted watching the player in England's recent World Cup qualifier against Scotland. Getty

7/12 Midfield - Ander Herrera A fan favourite at Old Trafford, Herrera's tenacious performances in the middle of the park last season saw his stock rise immeasurably. With Wayne Rooney's days numbered, the Spaniard may be in line to take the captain's armband. Getty

8/12 Midfield – Nemanja Matic The signing of Matic is one that screams not only of the need for discipline in the heart of this United team, but one that reiterates how the Portuguese is looking for players who can help him win now, not a couple of years down the line. Getty

9/12 Midfield – Paul Pogba Mourinho is known to want to bring in a defensive midfielder in order to free up the Frenchman to operate further up the field. Getty

10/12 Left-wing - Marcus Rashford The young English forward has done enough to earn Mourinho's trust and should be used in the first XI far more next term. Getty

11/12 Right-wing – Ivan Perisic United are only willing to spend £35m on Perisic but Inter want £50m. The club are still confident they can push the deal through. Getty

12/12 Striker - Romelu Lukaku Mourinho has prioritised a new No.9 this summer following Zlatan Ibrahimovic's season-ending injury and subsequent release and has opted for Lukaku as his top choice. Getty Images

For Madrid, Sunday’s game gets their pre-season tour underway before further glamour ties against City, Barcelona and the MLS All-Stars.

United midfielder Paul Pogba outlined his desire to take on a team of Madrid’s calibre as United ramp up their preparations ahead of the 2017/18 season.

“The big games keep on coming,” he said. “The players in the manager's next team want to play against the best.

“We want to play against the best, we want to beat the best and we want to become the best.”

Lukaku echoed the sentiment of his new team mate. “A big club like Manchester United always want to play against the best clubs and win as well,” he said.

Romelu Lukaku in action for United in their second pre-season friendly of the US tour ( Getty )

“We are working really hard and we are doing our best to keep the momentum going, and that is the main goal.

“The manager is helping us through it as well. We are really hungry and working hard to get even better. We are doing the stuff right, hopefully we are improving and we can take it into the season as well.”

